Organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have revealed new renderings of the race scene ahead of public ticket sale later this month. The penultimate race of the 2023 Formula 1 season takes place in Vegas from 16-18 November in what is being billed as one of the sporting events of the year.

The race will be held at 10pm on Saturday 18 November while the soon-to-be-built MSG Sphere, due to open in September, will be centre stage in view of the circuit. New images of what the circuit and surrounding area will look like were released this week, with strobe lighting and bright colours in full use around the 3.8 mile street track, right in the heart of the Sin City strip.

The cheapest three-day ticket package – covering access on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – comes at $500, but that is standing-room only with unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages. If you want a seat in the main grandstand opposite the pit lane, it will cost $2,500-per-person, while the cheapest seat overall is in the West Harmon zone at $1,500.

Elsewhere, Nico Rosberg has taken aim at Mercedes, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed the start of engine talks with McLaren - and Jenson Button has entered the world of NASCAR alongside Kimi Raikkonen.

