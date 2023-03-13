F1 LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers reveal ‘insane’ ticket prices
Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren
Organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have revealed new renderings of the race scene ahead of public ticket sale later this month. The penultimate race of the 2023 Formula 1 season takes place in Vegas from 16-18 November in what is being billed as one of the sporting events of the year.
The race will be held at 10pm on Saturday 18 November while the soon-to-be-built MSG Sphere, due to open in September, will be centre stage in view of the circuit. New images of what the circuit and surrounding area will look like were released this week, with strobe lighting and bright colours in full use around the 3.8 mile street track, right in the heart of the Sin City strip.
The cheapest three-day ticket package – covering access on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – comes at $500, but that is standing-room only with unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages. If you want a seat in the main grandstand opposite the pit lane, it will cost $2,500-per-person, while the cheapest seat overall is in the West Harmon zone at $1,500.
Elsewhere, Nico Rosberg has taken aim at Mercedes, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed the start of engine talks with McLaren - and Jenson Button has entered the world of NASCAR alongside Kimi Raikkonen.
Fernando Alonso provided the spark to Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing third on his Aston Martin debut.
The 41-year-old Spaniard fought his way past Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing stages to cap a brilliant drive, as Max Verstappenled home a Red Bull one-two at the front.
Lance Stroll also finished sixth - ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell - on a dream day for the Silverstone-based team.
Here, we take a look at how Aston Martin have made such an improvement in the off-season - and what they could achieve this year:
The Silverstone-based team have spent big under the leadership of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
Frederic Vasseur, the new Ferrari F1 team team principal, has said a “full investigation” is required to determine what caused Charles Leclerc’s retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Monegasque driver was forced out of the season opening race at the Sakhir Circuit in a disappointing start to the 2023 season for the Italian team.
Having been running third, Leclerc encountered an engine issue after 39 laps in an early blow to his hopes of mounting a serious title challenge. Vasseur, who replaced Mattia Binotto at the helm for Ferrari during the offseason, has now admitted that the issue came as a surprise.
The former Alfa Romeo chief clarified that it is not a problem with the team’s engine, but said that it was “a shame” for Leclerc’s season to start in such a manner.
“We never expected to have something like this because it’s the first time that we have had it,” Vasseur said to the Formula 1 website after the race in Bahrain.
“We haven’t faced the same issue at all during the six or seven thousand kilometres that we did with the engine last week, with the three teams [Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas], and… with the dyno.”
The cause of Leclerc’s retirement in Bahrain has not yet been discovered
Martin Brundle believes the situation at Mercedes is visibly tense after a disappointing start to the new Formula 1 season in Bahrain.
Having produced a car similar in design to 2022’s troubled challenger – with a unique “zero-pod” approach – Toto Wolff admitted that he is set to ditch this breed of car after seeing the roughly second-a-lap deficit to Red Bull in Sunday’s grand prix.
Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in Bahrain, overtaken late on by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, and the seven-time world champion later stated that the team “did not listen” to his concerns after he recommended changes following last year’s winless season.
“It seems to me that Mercedes went the wrong way in 2022 and refuse to turn around,” Brundle said in his Sky Sports column.
“Even Lewis and Toto were openly expressing their disappointment at certain points of the weekend, and normally they only sing the praises of the teams at Brackley and Brixworth. It must be tense at the team right now, the quality is there, it just needs direction and oxygen to calm heads.”
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were both downbeat after being way off the pace on Sunday in Bahrain
Red Bull boss Christian Horner confirmed that McLaren have held talks over a potential engine deal from 2026.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently visited Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes, as he eyes an engine partnership for three years’ time when new F1 regulations come into force, with engines modified to produce net zero CO2 emissions.
Some were surprised that Red Bull, who will partner with Ford from 2026 to form Red Bull Ford Powertrains, opened their doors to Brown after his stinging criticism of Horner’s team in wake of last year’s cost-cap saga, when the world champions were fined and docked car development time for a breach.
Yet Horner insisted such talks are “only natural” as McLaren plot what avenue to go down next. The Woking-based team currently have their engines supplied by Mercedes.
“I thought he was coming for lunch,” joked Horner about Brown’s visit to Red Bull HQ.
McLaren boss Zak Brown recently visited Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes
Jenson Button is entering the world of NASCAR, joining the likes of Kimi Raikkonen in the American motor racing series.
Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, retired from F1 at the end of 2017 but has kept his toes in competitive motorsport, competing in Super GT, Extreme E and Rallycross.
The 43-year-old is also competing at the 100th anniversary of Le Mans in June – yet has added three NASCAR meets to his schedule, starting with the Circuit of the Americas later in March.
Button will also race in Chicago in July and Indianapolis in August, driving for Rick Ware Racing in partnership with the Stewart Haas Racing outfit.
Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 world champion, will also drive at COTA for Trackhouse Racing in what will be his second venture into NASCAR.
Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, will race at the Circuit of the Americas later this month
Organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have revealed new renderings of the race scene ahead of public ticket sale later this month.
The penultimate race of the 2023 Formula 1 season takes place in Vegas from 16-18 November in what is being billed as one of the sporting events of the year. The race will be held at 10pm on Saturday 18 November while the soon-to-be-built MSG Sphere, due to open in September, will be centre stage in view of the circuit.
While Paddock Club tickets for the event have astonishingly already sold out, a ticket sale to the public gives fans a further opportunity to attend – though it won’t come cheap.
The cheapest three-day ticket package – covering access on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – comes at $500, but that is standing-room only with unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages. If you want a seat in the main grandstand opposite the pit lane, it will cost $2,500-per-person, while the cheapest seat overall is in the West Harmon zone at $1,500.
One fan on Twitter described the prices as “insane”, saying: “$1500 for a 3 day Grandstand and a $500 GA to not be able to see anything. That’s insane.”
Another described the costs as “way too expensive, tweeting: “Was planning on it, but can’t afford to take my family. Waaay to expensive. Guess I’ll stick with attending other Motorsport events.”
The penultimate race of the 2023 Formula 1 season takes place in Vegas from Thursday 16 – Saturday 18 November in what is being billed as one of the sporting events of the year
