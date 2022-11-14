For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.

Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under a dark cloud, after disobeying team orders in not allowing Sergio Perez to pass him in the closing stages of the Brazilian Grand Prix last Sunday.

Perez is level on points with Charles Leclerc in the battle for second place in the World Championship, while Mercedes are just 19 points off Ferrari in the Constructors’ Standings after George Russell led a one-two finish at Interlagos.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

Formula 1 returns to the Yas Marina Circuit over the weekend of 18-20 November for the final race of the 2022 season.

First practice takes place at 10am (GMT) and second practice at 1pm on Friday, before third practice at 10:30am on Saturday and qualifying at 2pm (GMT).

The race on Sunday starts at 1pm (GMT).

What has been said?

Lewis Hamilton hinted he is a collision magnet for Max Verstappen because the Dutch driver is envious of his record-breaking career.

Hamilton and Verstappen – who last year were involved in a toxic fight for the world championship which concluded in controversial fashion at Abu Dhabi – tangled on the seventh lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton recovered to finish second to team-mate George Russell, who drove impeccably to claim the maiden Grand Prix win of his career. Verstappen, who stopped for repairs, finished sixth after ignoring instructions from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to overtake him.

Verstappen’s march to a second title has passed off without a notable accident. But, with Hamilton back in the frame following Mercedes’ resurgence in Sao Paulo, Verstappen re-opened old wounds with his rival when he thudded into the seven-time world champion’s Mercedes.

Verstappen was penalised by the stewards, who found him “predominantly at fault” for the accident.

And, when asked if he felt singled out by the Red Bull driver, 37-year-old Hamilton, who has won more races than any driver in the sport’s history, replied: “It is natural when you have the success and the numbers on your chest, that you become a bit of a target. But that’s okay. It’s nothing that I have not dealt with before.”

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 429 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 290 points

3. Sergio Perez - 290 points

4. George Russell - 265 points

5. Lewis Hamilton - 240 points

6. Carlos Sainz - 234 points

7. Lando Norris - 113 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 86 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 81 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 49 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 25 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 14 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points