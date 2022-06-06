When and where is the next F1 2022 race?
All you need to know ahead of the next Formula 1 race of the 2022 season
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the eighth race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
Sergio Perez triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix last time out, before immediately extending his Red Bull contract to 2024.
The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential internal conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.
Elsewhere on the grid, Mercedes continue to strive for solutions to their performance issues after making a degree of progress, while Lando Norris continues to vastly outperform his McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo.
Here is everything you need to know.
When and where is the next race?
After a two-race European swing in Spain and Monaco, Formula 1 heads east to Asia and Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend of 10-12 June.
What has been said?
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has stated that reigning world champion Verstappen will not be given preferential treatment over his teammate Perez unless he is clearly the only title contender of the pair.
Perez claimed his second win of the season at Monaco last weekend as Verstappen finished third and the result brought the Mexican to within 15 points of Verstappen at the top of the overall standings, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc sandwiched between them.
Asked if Verstappen was the number one priority, Horner told Bloomberg: “We are not talking about Sergio Perez Racing or Max Verstappen Racing here. It’s about Red Bull Racing. The drivers work for the team and bear this responsibility. It is important that they realise that the ambitions of the team are greater than their own.”
Meanwhile, former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan insists George Russell has knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch at Mercedes.
In his rookie season with the Silver Arrows, Russell has guided the W13 to respectable finishes, landing a top five finish in every race - the only driver in the sport to do so.
“I think the big surprise is, everybody globally, in Formula 1 context, thinks that Lewis Hamilton is top dog,” Jordan said. “But he’s no longer top dog, not even in that team because Russell has taken his perch away.
“And I think it’s very interesting to watch and I want to see how Lewis is going to overcome that.”
Current driver standings
- Max Verstappen - 125 points
- Charles Leclerc - 116 points
- Sergio Perez - 110 points
- George Russell - 84 points
- Carlos Sainz - 83 points
- Lewis Hamilton - 50 points
- Lando Norris - 48 points
- Valtteri Bottas - 40 points
- Esteban Ocon - 30 points
- Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
- Fernando Alonso - 10 points
- Pierre Gasly - 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel - 5 points
- Alex Albon - 3 points
- Lance Stroll - 2 points
- Guanyu Zhou - 1 point
- Mick Schumacher - 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
Full 2022 schedule
ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN
Baku — 10-12 June
ROUND 9 — CANADA
Montréal — 17-19 June
ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone — 1-3 July
ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA
Jeddah — 8-10 July
ROUND 12 — FRANCE
Paul Ricard — 22-24 July
ROUND 13 —HUNGARY
Hungaroring — 29-31 July
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 18 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 20 —MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 21 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
