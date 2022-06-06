The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the eighth race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Sergio Perez triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Monaco Grand Prix last time out, before immediately extending his Red Bull contract to 2024.

The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential internal conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge the world champion’s superiority.

Elsewhere on the grid, Mercedes continue to strive for solutions to their performance issues after making a degree of progress, while Lando Norris continues to vastly outperform his McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

When and where is the next race?

After a two-race European swing in Spain and Monaco, Formula 1 heads east to Asia and Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend of 10-12 June.

What has been said?

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has stated that reigning world champion Verstappen will not be given preferential treatment over his teammate Perez unless he is clearly the only title contender of the pair.

Perez claimed his second win of the season at Monaco last weekend as Verstappen finished third and the result brought the Mexican to within 15 points of Verstappen at the top of the overall standings, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc sandwiched between them.

Asked if Verstappen was the number one priority, Horner told Bloomberg: “We are not talking about Sergio Perez Racing or Max Verstappen Racing here. It’s about Red Bull Racing. The drivers work for the team and bear this responsibility. It is important that they realise that the ambitions of the team are greater than their own.”

Meanwhile, former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan insists George Russell has knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch at Mercedes.

In his rookie season with the Silver Arrows, Russell has guided the W13 to respectable finishes, landing a top five finish in every race - the only driver in the sport to do so.

“I think the big surprise is, everybody globally, in Formula 1 context, thinks that Lewis Hamilton is top dog,” Jordan said. “But he’s no longer top dog, not even in that team because Russell has taken his perch away.

“And I think it’s very interesting to watch and I want to see how Lewis is going to overcome that.”

Current driver standings

Max Verstappen - 125 points Charles Leclerc - 116 points Sergio Perez - 110 points George Russell - 84 points Carlos Sainz - 83 points Lewis Hamilton - 50 points Lando Norris - 48 points Valtteri Bottas - 40 points Esteban Ocon - 30 points Kevin Magnussen - 15 points Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points Fernando Alonso - 10 points Pierre Gasly - 6 points Sebastian Vettel - 5 points Alex Albon - 3 points Lance Stroll - 2 points Guanyu Zhou - 1 point Mick Schumacher - 0 points Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN

Baku — 10-12 June

ROUND 9 — CANADA

Montréal — 17-19 June

ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone — 1-3 July

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Jeddah — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November