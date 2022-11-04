For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.

The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the battle for second in the Drivers Championship.

The event is also the third and final sprint weekend of the season, meaning a change in the usual schedule. Verstappen has won the two previous sprints this season, in Imola and Spielberg.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

Formula 1 returns to the famous Interlagos cicuit for the Brazilian Grand Prix over the weekend of 11-13 November. It is a sprint weekend too - the final one of the season - meaning a change in the usual schedule.

First practice takes place at 3:30pm before qualifying at 7pm (GMT) on Friday, before second practice at 3:30pm on Saturday and the sprint race at 7:30pm (GMT).

The race on Sunday starts at 6pm (GMT).

Formula 1 returns to the famous Interlagos cicuit for the Brazilian Grand Prix over the weekend of 11-13 November (Getty Images)

What has been said?

Lewis Hamilton will extend his contract at Mercedes in a “quiet time over winter”, says team boss Toto Wolff.

The seven-time world champion’s current deal with the Silver Arrows - a team he has been with since leaving McLaren ahead of the 2013 season - expires at the end of the 2023 campaign.

The 37-year-old, despite his numerous interests outside of racing, has been vocal about lengthening his stay in Formula 1 and Wolff revealed ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix that fresh terms will be agreed after the 2022 season concludes in Abu Dhabi.

“We haven’t started having talks, we want to definitely finish the season and then find some quiet time over the winter like we have done last time around, that literally started in the winter holidays and lasted over two months,” Wolff said.

“We haven’t done that. But he’s much more than a driver to us now. Although we’re not talking about a career end, it’s also important to speak about his role as an ambassador for Mercedes and the many sponsors that we have, and the implication he can have in our wider audience.”

Lewis Hamilton won at Interlagos last year in stunning style (AFP via Getty Images)

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 416 points

2. Sergio Perez - 280 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points

4. George Russell - 231 points

5. Lewis Hamilton - 216 points

6. Carlos Sainz - 212 points

7. Lando Norris - 111 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 82 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 71 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 47 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 24 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Sergio Perez leads Charles Leclerc by five points in the Driver Standings (Getty Images)

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November