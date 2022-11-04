When and where is the next F1 2022 race?
All you need to know ahead of the next Formula 1 race of the 2022 season
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.
The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the battle for second in the Drivers Championship.
The event is also the third and final sprint weekend of the season, meaning a change in the usual schedule. Verstappen has won the two previous sprints this season, in Imola and Spielberg.
Here is everything you need to know.
When and where is the next race?
Formula 1 returns to the famous Interlagos cicuit for the Brazilian Grand Prix over the weekend of 11-13 November. It is a sprint weekend too - the final one of the season - meaning a change in the usual schedule.
First practice takes place at 3:30pm before qualifying at 7pm (GMT) on Friday, before second practice at 3:30pm on Saturday and the sprint race at 7:30pm (GMT).
The race on Sunday starts at 6pm (GMT).
What has been said?
Lewis Hamilton will extend his contract at Mercedes in a “quiet time over winter”, says team boss Toto Wolff.
The seven-time world champion’s current deal with the Silver Arrows - a team he has been with since leaving McLaren ahead of the 2013 season - expires at the end of the 2023 campaign.
The 37-year-old, despite his numerous interests outside of racing, has been vocal about lengthening his stay in Formula 1 and Wolff revealed ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix that fresh terms will be agreed after the 2022 season concludes in Abu Dhabi.
“We haven’t started having talks, we want to definitely finish the season and then find some quiet time over the winter like we have done last time around, that literally started in the winter holidays and lasted over two months,” Wolff said.
“We haven’t done that. But he’s much more than a driver to us now. Although we’re not talking about a career end, it’s also important to speak about his role as an ambassador for Mercedes and the many sponsors that we have, and the implication he can have in our wider audience.”
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 416 points
2. Sergio Perez - 280 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points
4. George Russell - 231 points
5. Lewis Hamilton - 216 points
6. Carlos Sainz - 212 points
7. Lando Norris - 111 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 82 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 71 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 47 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 24 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
15. Lance Stroll - 13 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
Full 2022 schedule
ROUND 21 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
