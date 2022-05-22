When and where is the next Formula One race?
All you need to know ahead of the next Formula 1 race of the 2022 season
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the seventh race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
So far, Max Verstappen has secured four wins and sits atop the Driver’s Championship after a retirement issue to Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in Spain.
Red Bull and Ferrari’s rivalry continues to bubble away nicely, with the two teams separated bya small number of points in the Constructors’ Championship.
Elsewhere on the grid, Mercedes look to be making progress after an extremely strong weekend in Catalunya.
Here is everything you need to know.
When and where is the next race?
After the one-race trip to the United States, Formula 1 returned to Europe and Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix before heading to Monaco for undoubtedly the most prestigious race on the calendar from 27-29 May.
What has been said?
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted they got “lucky” that rivals Ferrari did not make the most of a late safety car to pit for fresh tyres at the Miami Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen was on course for a straight-forward victory in the inaugural Miami race after passing both Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to lead, but the introduction of a safety car with 14 laps of the race remaining, triggered after Lando Norris collided with Pierre Gasly and crashed out, led to the tightening of the field.
Current driver standings - top 10
- Max Verstappen - 110 points
- Charles Leclerc - 104 points
- Sergio Perez - 85 points
- George Russell - 74 points
- Carlos Sainz - 65 points
- Lewis Hamilton - 46 points
- Lando Norris - 39 points
- Valtteri Bottas - 38 points
- Esteban Ocon - 30 points
- Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
Full 2022 schedule
ROUND 7 —MONACO
Monte Carlo — 27-29 May
ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN
Baku — 10-12 June
ROUND 9 — CANADA
Montréal — 17-19 June
ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone — 1-3 July
ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA
Jeddah — 8-10 July
ROUND 12 — FRANCE
Paul Ricard — 22-24 July
ROUND 13 —HUNGARY
Hungaroring — 29-31 July
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 —TBC
TBC — 23-25 September
ROUND 18 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 19 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 20 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 21 —MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 22 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 23 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
