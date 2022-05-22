When and where is the next Formula One race?

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the seventh race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

So far, Max Verstappen has secured four wins and sits atop the Driver’s Championship after a retirement issue to Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in Spain.

Red Bull and Ferrari’s rivalry continues to bubble away nicely, with the two teams separated bya small number of points in the Constructors’ Championship.

Elsewhere on the grid, Mercedes look to be making progress after an extremely strong weekend in Catalunya.

When and where is the next race?

After the one-race trip to the United States, Formula 1 returned to Europe and Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix before heading to Monaco for undoubtedly the most prestigious race on the calendar from 27-29 May.

What has been said?

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted they got “lucky” that rivals Ferrari did not make the most of a late safety car to pit for fresh tyres at the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was on course for a straight-forward victory in the inaugural Miami race after passing both Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to lead, but the introduction of a safety car with 14 laps of the race remaining, triggered after Lando Norris collided with Pierre Gasly and crashed out, led to the tightening of the field.

Current driver standings - top 10

Max Verstappen - 110 points Charles Leclerc - 104 points Sergio Perez - 85 points George Russell - 74 points Carlos Sainz - 65 points Lewis Hamilton - 46 points Lando Norris - 39 points Valtteri Bottas - 38 points Esteban Ocon - 30 points Kevin Magnussen - 15 points

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 7 —MONACO

Monte Carlo — 27-29 May

ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN

Baku — 10-12 June

ROUND 9 — CANADA

Montréal — 17-19 June

ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone — 1-3 July

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Jeddah — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —TBC

TBC — 23-25 September

ROUND 18 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 19 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 20 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 21 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 22 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 23 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November