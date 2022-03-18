✕ Close F1 races 2022: Take a virtual lap ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Grand Prix is under way with Friday practice as Formula One returns for a new season. New rules are regulations are set to shake up the grid in what could be the most unpredictable F1 season in years.

Max Verstappen is the defending champion after a thrilling finale to the 2021 F1 season with Lewis Hamilton gunning to dethrone the Dutch-Belgian driver and break the record to land his eighth world title. The controversy of Abu Dhabi simmers as we approach the first race of the year, while the new rules and regulations add a wildcard, with Ferrari and McLaren ready to compete with favourites Mercedes and Red Bull. All the talking has been done now, with the Netflix series Drive to Survive adding extra spice to the off-season, with Verstappen not a fan and maintaining the sport does not “need to heal”.

In addition to new rules and regulations surrounding the cars, the fallout from Abu Dhabi led to more changes to the F1 hierarchy as race director Michael Masi was sacked, after Toto Wolff’s very public argument after watching Verstappen deny Hamilton and the Silver Arrows the title in that exhilarating final lap. A report into those events is expected to be published this weekend, with Masi operating in a new role after freestyling with the rules under extreme pressure at Yas Marina. Follow all the latest times from the Bahrain GP below.