F1 practice LIVE: Bahrain GP times and latest updates as 2022 season starts
Follow all the times and latest updates from Friday’s practice sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix as the new Formula One season gets under way
The Bahrain Grand Prix is under way with Friday practice as Formula One returns for a new season. New rules are regulations are set to shake up the grid in what could be the most unpredictable F1 season in years.
Max Verstappen is the defending champion after a thrilling finale to the 2021 F1 season with Lewis Hamilton gunning to dethrone the Dutch-Belgian driver and break the record to land his eighth world title. The controversy of Abu Dhabi simmers as we approach the first race of the year, while the new rules and regulations add a wildcard, with Ferrari and McLaren ready to compete with favourites Mercedes and Red Bull. All the talking has been done now, with the Netflix series Drive to Survive adding extra spice to the off-season, with Verstappen not a fan and maintaining the sport does not “need to heal”.
In addition to new rules and regulations surrounding the cars, the fallout from Abu Dhabi led to more changes to the F1 hierarchy as race director Michael Masi was sacked, after Toto Wolff’s very public argument after watching Verstappen deny Hamilton and the Silver Arrows the title in that exhilarating final lap. A report into those events is expected to be published this weekend, with Masi operating in a new role after freestyling with the rules under extreme pressure at Yas Marina. Follow all the latest times from the Bahrain GP below.
Red flag! 🛑
Well that didn’t last too long. Eight minutes in and the first practice session is brought to a halt after Esteban Ocon’s Alpine scatters debris down the home straight. A brief pause as the track is cleared.
The cars are out on the track
F1 is back.
Green light!
Charles Leclerc leads the pack out on to the track in his Ferrari, and the 2022 season is officially under way.
Hamilton explains new helmet for 2022 season
Lewis Hamilton has reverted to his youth with his helmet this season, picking a yellow design as he bids to win back his crown as F1 world champion:
Bahrain Grand Prix
The Bahrain Grand Prix is under way with Friday practice as Formula One returns for a new season. New rules are regulations are set to shake up the grid in what could be the most unpredictable F1 season in years.
Max Verstappen is the defending champion after a thrilling finale to the 2021 F1 season with Lewis Hamilton gunning to dethrone the Dutch-Belgian driver and break the record to land his eighth world title. The controversy of Abu Dhabi simmers as we approach the first race of the year, while the new rules and regulations add a wildcard, with Ferrari and McLaren ready to compete with favourites Mercedes and Red Bull. All the talking has been done now, with the Netflix series Drive to Survive adding extra spice to the off-season, with Verstappen not a fan and maintaining the sport does not “need to heal”.
In addition to new rules and regulations surrounding the cars, the fallout from Abu Dhabi led to more changes to the F1 hierarchy as race director Michael Masi was sacked, after Toto Wolff’s very public argument after watching Verstappen deny Hamilton and the Silver Arrows the title in that exhilarating final lap. A report into those events is expected to be published this weekend, with Masi operating in a new role after freestyling with the rules under extreme pressure at Yas Marina.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies