F1 Monaco Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying latest updates and FP3 times
Live updates from FP3 and qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc target pole position in a crucial qualifying session on Saturday afternoon
Formula 1 returns to one of its most famous races - the Monaco Grand Prix - after the unfortunate cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with a crucial qualifying session to be held this afternoon.
F1 was forced to cancel the Imola race weekend due to adverse weather and flooding in the region, with the event at this stage unlikely to be rescheduled amid the congested 2023 calendar. Yet teams and drivers will now turn their attention to the tight twists and turns of the world-renowned Circuit de Monaco for the next round of the season.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won last year’s race in wet conditions, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in second and Max Verstappen third. Hometown favourite Charles Leclerc has never been on the podium at his home race, while Mercedes will be eyeing improvements as they introduce upgrades to Lewis Hamilton’s and George Russell’s cars.
Carlos Sainz was quickest in first practice on Friday with Max Verstappen top of the timesheets in FP2.
Follow F1 qualifying live with The Independent - FP3 started at 11:30am before qualifying at 3pm (BST)
Esteban Ocon stops in the tunnel
The Alpine driver looks to have a mechanical fault as he grinds to a halt in the tunnel!
Ocon manages to bring the car home, but looks like some issues with the rear of the car!
Meanwhile, only about five drivers out on track in the first 15 minutes - Sergio Perez the fastest of the lot!
On board with Charles Leclerc!
What a view this is!
FP3 is underway in Monaco!
The final hour of practice for the 20 drivers in Monaco - fine-tuning setups and systems ahead of qualifying this afternoon.
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll the first car out on track...
FP3 coming right up!
We’re now just a few minutes away from free practice 3 in Monaco - the final chance for the drivers to test and experiment before qualifying this afternoon!
Who will set the final marker?
n has shut the door on Ferrari – will he come to regret it?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
The denials came from all angles on media day in Monaco. Speculation that Lewis Hamilton could move to Ferrari next year, in a £40m deal no less, has ramped up this week but was quickly quashed on Thursday by both Hamilton and Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur.
In fact, Hamilton went further, revealing his representatives are “almost there” in agreeing a new deal with Mercedes. The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows – where he has won six of his seven world titles since joining in an inspired decision a decade ago – expires at the end of this season. Despite the wait, the noise from both the Brit and team boss Toto Wolff has been that an extension is a simple inevitability. Not a case of if, but when.
Driver Standings ahead of Monaco:
1) Max Verstappen - 119 points
2) Sergio Perez - 105 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 75 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 56 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 44 points
6) George Russell - 40 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 34 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 8 points
11) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 6 points
13) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
14) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Ferrari boss gives Lewis Hamilton update after reports of shock move
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has denied reports that his team have put in an offer to bring Lewis Hamilton to the team next season.
A report this week stated Hamilton has received a £40m-a-year deal to join the Scuderia from 2024, with his Mercedes contract expiring at the end of the season.
Yet Vasseur, speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, firmly rebuked the report.
Monaco Grand Prix offers best chance yet of end to Red Bull supremacy
Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson
The crown jewel. That’s the accompanying slogan alongside the Monaco Grand Prix: a Formula 1 staple-event identified with the sort-of glitz and glamour we saw last time out in Miami. And will see again in Las Vegas in November. F1’s obsession with the US has given the principality a direct rival or two stateside, to the extent that its long-term viability in the sport if far from a certainty, given the difficulty of overtaking at the track.
But that’s for another day. For now, the famed twists and turns on the shores of the French Riviera still offer the most unique of challenges for the 20 drivers as they return to action for the first time in three weeks. And that distinctiveness should, in theory, give Red Bull their toughest task yet in 2023.
Christian Horner’s team have won all five races so far this season; six if you include the sprint in Azerbaijan. At a canter, too. Yet for a car which reigns supreme on long-straights and in high-speed corners comes a track with few long-straights and a series of low-speed corners.
Monaco GP unpredictability offers best chance yet of end to Red Bull supremacy
Red Bull have won every race so far this season but the tight twists of the principality see Ferrari, Aston Martin and maybe even a revamped Mercedes right in the mix for pole
Lewis Hamilton reveals impact of Mercedes updates in Monaco
Lewis Hamilton had hoped his revamped Mercedes would have propelled him closer to the front after he finished sixth in practice for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.
Hamilton’s Mercedes team arrived for the sixth round of the season in the sun-cooked principality armed with a major upgrade.
But after an encouraging start – with Hamilton briefly heading the order in the opening running of the weekend – the British driver ended the day half-a-second behind Max Verstappen, who finished fastest for Red Bull. George Russell was only 12th in the other Mercedes.
