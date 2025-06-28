Norris Admits Error in Collision with McLaren Teammate Piastri

F1 next heads to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix and round 11 of the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri extended his lead in the world championship last time out in Canada despite a fourth-place finish, with his teammate Lando Norris retiring late on after a collision between the two McLaren drivers. The gap at the top of the standings is 22 points.

George Russell claimed Mercedes’s first victory of 2025 in Montreal, beating arch rival Max Verstappen to first place while Kimi Antonelli picked up his first podium in F1.

It was another troubling weekend for Ferrari, however, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton off the pace. The Scuderia will be eyeing an improvement as F1 returns to Europe this weekend.

