F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying times and results after Mercedes’ George Russell tops FP3
Follow live updates as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid fight for the first ever pole position at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit
F1’s highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix is back on track after a disastrous opening day had to be suspended to fix a loose manhole cover, as qualifying begins.
The first session of F1’s newest event had only been going for eight minutes before Carlos Sainz’s car stopped on the lengthy Vegas strip. Replays show his Ferrari car, at speeds of over 200mph, went over a loose drain cover before the Spaniard veered to the side and stopped the car due to substantial floor damage, and Ferrari were furious.
FP2 was delayed for more than two hours while the circuit was made safe, before the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sainz topped the timings, with Max Verstappen only sixth. FP3 then saw Mercedes’ George Russell top the charts ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Pastri and Williams’ Logan Sargeant, with Ferrari way down the results after choosing to preserve their soft tyres.
Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix below
Ferrari duo top FP2 after chaotic night at Las Vegas Grand Prix
It was Ferrari who topped the timings in FP2, but only after a wild night which ended at 4am in Vegas, in front of empty stands:
Formula One bosses were facing up to one of the most embarrassing days in the sport’s recent history after practice for the much-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix was completed at 4am in an empty arena.
After months of hype leading up to the £500m race, the first running was abandoned with just eight minutes on the clock.
Second practice was then delayed by two and a half hours, and played out in front of vacant grandstands after furious fans were ejected to comply with local laws.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc topped the order, with Max Verstappen sixth and Lewis Hamilton ninth, but the event - billed by F1 chiefs as the greatest show on earth – dramatically unravelled more than seven hours previously.
F1 fail to apologise or issue refunds to Las Vegas fans: ‘It happens’
Here’s the latest on the chaos of the opening session, which had to be abandoned due when Carlos Sainz snagged a loose manhole cover within 10 minutes of FP1 beginning, from our man on the ground in Las Vegas, Kieran Jackson:
Formula 1 failed to apologise or issue refunds to fans despite the fact they witnessed just eight minutes of cars on track before being told to leave on a farcical opening day in Las Vegas.
As opposed to a refund, all single-day ticket holders have instead been offered a $200 voucher for the Las Vegas Grand Prix official shop.
Those with full weekend, three-day tickets won’t be reimbursed in any way for Thursday night’s lost action.
A lengthy statement released on Friday from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm was also notable for the lack of an apology to spectators as well.
Las Vegas Grand Prix – F1 qualifying
Welcome along to live coverage of qualifying from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which starts at 8am GMT (midnight local time).
