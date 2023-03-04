F1 qualifying LIVE: Lap times, stream and updates as Lewis Hamilton targets pole position at Bahrain GP
Follow live updates from the first qualifying session of the 2023 F1 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso raised the prospect of delivering a shock win at Formula One’s opening race of the season after he set the fastest time in practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull had been tipped as the team to beat heading into the new campaign but Alonso, the 41-year-old double world champion on his debut for Aston Martin, stunned the Sakhir paddock by topping the time sheets. Alonso finished 0.169 seconds clear of Verstappen, who ended the one-hour running just two thousandths clear of Sergio Perez - who finished top in FP1 - in the other Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton was only eighth as his fears that his Mercedes machine will not allow him to fight for victory played out under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Sakhir Circuit. George Russell was even worse off – finishing 13th of 20 in the black-liveried Mercedes.
Third practice starts at 11:30am (GMT) on Saturday before the first qualifying session of the season begins at 3pm (GMT).
F1 qualifying - Bahrain Grand Prix: Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first qualifying session of the 2023 F1 season!
And what a session it could well be, given Fernando Alonso’s rapid table-topping time in practice yesterday, beating both Red Bulls in his Aston Martin in FP2!
The Ferraris also look quick, while it could well prove to be a troublesome session for Mercedes - who look off the pace. Still, you never know!
Third practice starts at 11:30am (GMT), with qualifying at 3pm - and you can follow live updates right here with us!
