F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying RESULTS: Latest updates and reaction
Follow live Formula 1 reaction as Sergio Perez claims pole position after Charles Leclerc crashes late in Q3
Sergio Perez took a surprise pole position for the Miami Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s late crash resulted in a red flag to leave Max Verstappen ninth on the grid – while Lewis Hamilton endured another sobering evening in his unruly Mercedes.
Fernando Alonso joins Perez on the front row following another impressive display by the evergreen Spaniard, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third.
Kevin Magnussen qualified fourth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Russell. Leclerc, who broke his rear wing in the accident at Turn 8, qualified seventh.
Hamilton ended Q2 in P13, an eye-watering 1.1 seconds off the pace and two tenths down on team-mate Russell. Hamilton, who returned to the pits shaking his head, took aim at Mercedes for leaving him with too much to do at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Sergio Perez claimed pole position - follow all the reaction with The Independent:
Max Verstappen sets minimum target for Miami Grand Prix after poor qualifying
Max Verstappen insists he should still finish at least second in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix despite starting ninth on the grid.
The double world champion, who was dominant throughout practice in Florida, aborted his first flying lap in Q3 after a few mistakes in sector one.
And Charles Leclerc’s late crash brought out the red flag, meaning the session stopped and Verstappen was unable to set a time - with Red Bull team-mate and world championship rival Sergio Perez on pole.
Despite starting on the fifth row, the Dutchman believes he should still finish on the podium come the chequered flag on Sunday.
Sergio Perez claims pole position for the Miami Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc, speaking after his crash in Q3:
“What’s unacceptable is doing the same mistake in the same corner. Very disappointed with myself. The wind was strong, setup was tricky, but I put myself in this position. I know I’m taking more risks than others in QQ3, but this is too much. Did the same mistake yesterday, this shouldn’t happen.
“This weekend I did too much. I cannot hide my disappointment. The Aston looks strong in race-pace, I don’t know where we are going to be. A podium would be a really good finish.”
Pierre Gasly, after qualifying P5:
“Did a strong lap on the used tyre when it counted. Did the lap when it mattered. We’ve got a big chance to get some big points.
“It was tight with Kevin. We would’ve been between P6 and P8 if qualifying ended. Happy for the guys.
“We’ve got a good chance, I want to pass Kevin quite early on. It’ll be tight in that midfield.”
Charles Leclerc with a big crash to end Q3
The Ferrari man starts P7 tomorrow.
Lewis Hamilton to start Miami Grand Prix in 13th after struggles in qualifying
Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix from 13th following a qualifying session to forget for the seven-time world champion in the United States.
Hamilton ended Q2 an eye-watering 1.1 seconds behind pacesetter Max Verstappen and two tenths down on team-mate George Russell, who progressed to the final phase.
Lewis Hamilton to start Miami Grand Prix in 13th after struggles in qualifying
Hamilton ended Q2 an eye-watering 1.1 seconds behind pace-setter Max Verstappen in the same session
Lewis Hamilton, after a disastrous P13:
“It was a difficult session. We’re not that quick, needed perfect laps, difficult to get into a rhythm. I had a couple of decent moments, Q1 end. But we’re at the back end of the top-10 and on that last one, last in the pack, I lost temperatures in the tyres - couldn’t do the lap.
“When you’re fast, you can sit back more relaxed. Take your time. We know that it’s very hard, 50/50 chance of getting into Q3. But anyways, it’s done. Get my head down tomrrow and see what I can do.
“P13 to god knows where.”
George Russell, after qualifying P6:
“I’ll take the result, flattering for the performance we showed. Q2 scraped through, that’s not where we should be. Everyone’s working so hard to bring performance to the car, certainly not through a lack of action. Few questions that need answering.
“We have a better Sunday than Saturday. We will focus on tomorrow but we need to think about the bigger picture and bring that fight to the guys in the top.”
Max Verstappen, speaking after P9:
“That was definitely a mistake of mine, put it on the limit, made a mistake and had to abort the lap. A bit upset with myself.
“I made it difficult with myself. Minimum P2. There are of course a few cars between us [me and Checo].”
