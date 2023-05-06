F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: Latest updates and times as Lewis Hamilton targets pole
Follow live Formula 1 updates as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc battle for pole in Miami
Formula 1 has the first of three races in the United States this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix taking place around the Hard Rock Stadium street circuit.
Sergio Perez won both the sprint race and the grand prix in Azerbaijan, cutting the gap to World Championship leader Max Verstappen to six points, while Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first podium of the season with a third-place finish on Sunday.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton again struggled for pace in their Mercedes cars, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso came fourth on Sunday to back up three podiums in a row to open up the season.
Leclerc qualified on pole at Miami’s inaugural race last year but Verstappen triumphed on the new street track. It is the first of three F1 races in the US in 2023, with Austin, Texas and Las Vegas to follow later in the season. Russell was quickest in first practice on Friday with Verstappen fastest in FP2.
Qualifying starts at 9pm (BST) - follow live updates with The Independent:
Full FP3 results in Miami!
Max Verstappen fastest in FP3 - but Mercedes way down the order
It’s Max Verstappen up top once more! After the final hour of practice, the Red Bull is fastest with a 1:27:535, four-tenths faster than Charles Leclerc in second. Sergio Perez half-a-second off his team-mate in third.
An impressive session for the Alpines though: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly fifth and sixth respectively.
Bit of a horror show for Mercedes though: George Russell in 10th and Lewis Hamilton all the way down in 13th!
Top-10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Ocon, Gasly, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Albon, Russell
Pierre Gasly up to P4 with 10 minutes to go
A surprise make-up in the top-10 right now: Max Verstappen still in first, with Carlos Sainz second (five-tenths down) and now Sergio Perez in third - but Pierre Gasly is fourth-fastest in his Alpine and Valtteri Bottas is fifth.
6-10: Bottas, Leclerc, Albon, Magnussen, Hamilton
Just 10 to go, right as the sun finally comes out in Miami!
An irritated Alex Albon in FP3...
More car issues down at Ferrari prior to this third practice session
The old floor remains.
Carlos Sainz moves up to second in FP3
A quick time from Carlos Sainz - he’s now second, four-tenths behind Max Verstappen’s new fastest time of the day with a 1:27:669.
Charles Leclerc is in third, but nearly a full second behind Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are tenth and 11th respectively. Not great at all.
1-10: Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Stroll, Gasly, Albon, Hamilton
Look who Christian Horner gave a tour around the Red Bull garage!
The chief twit himself... Elon Musk!
Max Verstappen quickest in first 15 mins of FP3 in Miami
Little surprise at the top so far: Max Verstappen sets a 1:28:963 on soft tyres - but Charles Leclerc is only 0.094 secs down in second.
Sergio Perez is third, with Carlos Sainz in fourth.
The Mercedes boys? George Russell in fifth, with Lewis Hamilton currently the slowest out of all those who have set times in eighth!
Hamilton with a big lock-up at the end of the long straight... very rare you see the seven-time world champion lose it!
FP3 at the Miami Grand Prix!
We’re underway with third practice in Miami!
The final hour for all 20 drivers to get up to speed with their cars ahead of qualifying later on.
Who will set the final benchmark before the serious stuff later on?!
Here are the current Driver Standings:
1) Max Verstappen - 93 points
2) Sergio Perez - 87 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points
7) George Russell - 28 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
