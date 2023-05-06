Jump to content

Liveupdated1683395253

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: Latest updates and times as Lewis Hamilton targets pole

Follow live Formula 1 updates as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc battle for pole in Miami

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 06 May 2023 18:47
Comments
Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1's GP in Las Vegas will be 'epic'

Formula 1 has the first of three races in the United States this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix taking place around the Hard Rock Stadium street circuit.

Sergio Perez won both the sprint race and the grand prix in Azerbaijan, cutting the gap to World Championship leader Max Verstappen to six points, while Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first podium of the season with a third-place finish on Sunday.

PREVIEW: The Miami Grand Prix could already have a problem – and it comes in the form of Las Vegas

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton again struggled for pace in their Mercedes cars, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso came fourth on Sunday to back up three podiums in a row to open up the season.

Leclerc qualified on pole at Miami’s inaugural race last year but Verstappen triumphed on the new street track. It is the first of three F1 races in the US in 2023, with Austin, Texas and Las Vegas to follow later in the season. Russell was quickest in first practice on Friday with Verstappen fastest in FP2.

Qualifying starts at 9pm (BST) - follow live updates with The Independent:

1683395253

Full FP3 results in Miami!

Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 18:47
1683394535

Max Verstappen fastest in FP3 - but Mercedes way down the order

It’s Max Verstappen up top once more! After the final hour of practice, the Red Bull is fastest with a 1:27:535, four-tenths faster than Charles Leclerc in second. Sergio Perez half-a-second off his team-mate in third.

An impressive session for the Alpines though: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly fifth and sixth respectively.

Bit of a horror show for Mercedes though: George Russell in 10th and Lewis Hamilton all the way down in 13th!

Top-10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Perez, Sainz, Ocon, Gasly, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Albon, Russell

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 18:35
1683393891

Pierre Gasly up to P4 with 10 minutes to go

A surprise make-up in the top-10 right now: Max Verstappen still in first, with Carlos Sainz second (five-tenths down) and now Sergio Perez in third - but Pierre Gasly is fourth-fastest in his Alpine and Valtteri Bottas is fifth.

6-10: Bottas, Leclerc, Albon, Magnussen, Hamilton

Just 10 to go, right as the sun finally comes out in Miami!

Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 18:24
1683393761

An irritated Alex Albon in FP3...

Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 18:22
1683393014

More car issues down at Ferrari prior to this third practice session

The old floor remains.

Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 18:10
1683392732

Carlos Sainz moves up to second in FP3

A quick time from Carlos Sainz - he’s now second, four-tenths behind Max Verstappen’s new fastest time of the day with a 1:27:669.

Charles Leclerc is in third, but nearly a full second behind Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are tenth and 11th respectively. Not great at all.

1-10: Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Stroll, Gasly, Albon, Hamilton

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 18:05
1683391874

Look who Christian Horner gave a tour around the Red Bull garage!

The chief twit himself... Elon Musk!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 17:51
1683391469

Max Verstappen quickest in first 15 mins of FP3 in Miami

Little surprise at the top so far: Max Verstappen sets a 1:28:963 on soft tyres - but Charles Leclerc is only 0.094 secs down in second.

Sergio Perez is third, with Carlos Sainz in fourth.

The Mercedes boys? George Russell in fifth, with Lewis Hamilton currently the slowest out of all those who have set times in eighth!

Hamilton with a big lock-up at the end of the long straight... very rare you see the seven-time world champion lose it!

Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 17:44
1683390636

FP3 at the Miami Grand Prix!

We’re underway with third practice in Miami!

The final hour for all 20 drivers to get up to speed with their cars ahead of qualifying later on.

Who will set the final benchmark before the serious stuff later on?!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 17:30
1683390396

Here are the current Driver Standings:

1) Max Verstappen - 93 points

2) Sergio Perez - 87 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points

7) George Russell - 28 points

8) Lance Stroll - 27 points

9) Lando Norris - 10 points

10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Kieran Jackson6 May 2023 17:26

