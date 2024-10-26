F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying schedule and start time as Lando Norris eyes pole over Max Verstappen
F1 live updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Verstappen bids to strengthen his position against Norris, with McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari locked in a three-way battle for the constructors’ title
The F1 season resumes in Mexico City this weekend, following the highly contentious battle in Austin between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, who has won five of the last six races here.
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez hosts the Mexican Grand Prix in round 20 of the 2024 season with plenty up for grabs across the final five races.
Charles Leclerc produced a sensational drive to claim victory at the US Grand Prix with Ferrari impressing with a one-two thanks to Carlos Sainz.
The Scuderia are contending a fierce battle with McLaren and Red Bull for the constructors’ championship, with qualifying set to be vital here. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will bid to banish a nightmare weekend last time out in Texas.
McLaren lose bid to have Lando Norris penalty overturned following Max Verstappen incident
McLaren have failed in their bid to overturn Lando Norris’ penalty from the United States Grand Prix.
The team invoked a “right of review”, asking the stewards to look again at the turn 12 incident in Austin, where Norris was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage while overtaking Max Verstappen in the closing stages.
That demoted the British driver below his title rival as the Dutchman extended his championship lead to 57 points.
Ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Norris repeated his view that the penalty was unfair and said he believes Verstappen, who also left the track, was only ahead at the apex because he braked late and had no intention of making the corner.
Full news report here:
McLaren lose bid to have Norris penalty overturned following Verstappen incident
The British driver was handed a five-second penalty in the United States Grand Prix which put him behind title rival Max Verstappen
George Russell crashes in Mexico GP practice as Max Verstappen hit by engine issues
George Russell suffered another high-speed crash as championship leader Max Verstappen complained of engine issues during practice for the Mexico Grand Prix.
Russell, who had earlier topped the standings in first practice, caught the kerb and careered into the barriers at turn nine 12 minutes into the second session.
It comes a week after the Mercedes driver crashed during qualifying in Austin. The British driver was taken to the medical centre and the 90-minute session – an hour of which was devoted to Pirelli tyre testing for 2025 – was red-flagged for 24 minutes. Mercedes later confirmed Russell had been released from the medical centre and was OK.
Full practice report:
Russell crashes in Mexico GP practice as Verstappen hit by engine issues
Verstappen was unable to get a timed lap on the board.
How Max Verstappen outfoxed Lando Norris in most riveting 10 laps of F1 season
So often a figure of joviality in the Formula One paddock, Lando Norris did not muck around at the end of the US Grand Prix. Blood no doubt boiling beneath his yellow race helmet, the McLaren driver made his way straight to the media pen and, to his credit, did not entirely lash out. Instead, he laid out the key events in his mind’s eye.
What was striking, though, was one particular phrase used to describe Sunday’s grand prix in Austin. “It’s a momentum killer,” he said. Deep down, the Bristolian knows there may be no coming back from this. Was this the day any glimpse of a first F1 world championship slipped away for Norris? Yes, in all likelihood.
After a three-week autumn break, McLaren dropped from the quickest on track to third-fastest, behind Ferrari and Red Bull. Norris lost the lead from pole – for the eighth time in his career - and dropped horrifically down to fourth after turn one. The possibility of a race win long over, he then came out second-best in an intoxicating late squabble with Max Verstappen; a six-point swing the wrong way which could spell the end for his title dream.
How Max Verstappen outfoxed Lando Norris in most riveting 10 laps of F1 season
Norris saw his title hopes suffer a major blow in Austin – and there may be no coming back from it now
F1 2024 race schedule: Start time and how to watch Mexico Grand Prix
F1 rolls around to Mexico City next as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez plays host to the Mexican Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2024 season.
Charles Leclerc won an action-packed US Grand Prix on Sunday, leading home a Ferrari one-two on a memorable day for the Scuderia in Austin.
The main talking point was the highly contentious battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, with the McLaren driver coming off second-best and demoted to fourth after a penalty. Alongside his sprint race victory, it means Verstappen extended his lead to Norris in the world championship to 57 points with five rounds remaining.
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes endured a nightmare weekend in Texas and will be looking to bounce back this weekend. Verstappen has a terrific record in Mexico, winning five of the last six races.
F1 2024 race schedule: Start time and how to watch Mexico Grand Prix
F1 heads to Mexico City and Sergio Perez’s home race for round 20 of the 2024 season
