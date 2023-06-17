F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and FP3 lap times as rain falls in Montreal
Follow live Formula 1 updates from qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field all eye pole position as rain falls at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
The Formula 1 paddock heads to Montreal next for the Canadian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen won his third race in a row with a cruise of a victory in Spain last time out, with his lead in the F1 world championship now 53 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
It was an improved weekend in Barcelona for Mercedes though, with their revamped car showing improvements as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell came home second and third respectively. There was disappointment for Fernando Alonso though, who only finished seventh, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished outside the points in 11th. Verstappen won last year’s race in Montreal, seeing off Carlos Sainz in second.
FP1 on Friday was abandoned early on due to a CCTV issue at the track, while Lewis Hamilton was fastest in second practice later in the day.
Follow live coverage from the Canadian Grand Prix with The Independent - qualifying is at 9pm (BST).
Bit of a spin for Yuki!
Max Verstappen goes quickest in first 15 minutes of FP3!
The lap times are getting quicker and quicker as the track evolves in Canada, with many of the field now switching to intermediate tyres too!
Max Verstappen is top in wets, setting a 1:29:190, with Charles Leclerc 0.144 seconds down on inters in second. Pierre Gasly is third, eight-tenths down.
4-10: Perez, Ocon, Sainz, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Norris
Lewis Hamilton P11 early on; George Russell P20.
Max Verstappen after FP2 on Friday
He only finished sixth on the leaderboard.
FP3 at the Canadian Grand Prix!
We’re underway with third practice at the Canadian Grand Prix!
Who can lay down the final marker ahead of qualifying later on?
For the time being, the rain has stopped falling - but it is wet and cold out on track in Montreal! Full wet tyres being used...
Promising predictions from Mercedes chief James Allison!
Constructors’ Standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix!
1) Red Bull - 287 points
2) Mercedes - 152 points
3) Aston Martin - 134 points
4) Ferrari - 100 points
5) Alpine - 40 points
6) McLaren - 17 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 8 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
Fernando Alonso unimpressed by FP1 carnage on Friday!
F1 commentator sacked from BBC role after ‘inappropriate touching’
F1 commentator Jack Nicholls has lost his job at BBC Radio 5 Live after complaints of “inappropriate touching” which led to his dismissal from his lead commentator role with Formula E.
An investigation was launched by Formula E after a formal complaint of inappropriate behaviour in March and allegations of “inappropriate touching” were made by three individuals, one of whom had been in a relationship with the commentator.
Now Nicholls, who combined his role with Formula E alongside commentating on F1 races for 5 Live, has also lost his job with IMG, who provide radio F1 coverage for the BBC.
Full story below:
F1 commentator sacked from BBC role after ‘inappropriate touching’
Jack Nicholls lost his job with Formula E after complaints of inappropriate behaviour towards women and IMG – who supply BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage – have also now parted ways with him
Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Seven races into the Formula 1 season and the moment has finally arrived. You can only bypass the trials and tribulations for so long before the tomfoolery of the sport’s most prestigious team must be dissected, head on.
It’s time to talk about Ferrari.
To say the 2023 campaign thus far has been underwhelming for the Scuderia would be in itself an understatement. Zero wins. Only one podium – in Baku – and even that was from a pole position start. Last time out in Barcelona, Charles Leclerc qualified a dismal 19th, failing to recover to a points-finish on Sunday. Carlos Sainz qualified second but could only manage fourth on raceday.
Yet what makes Ferrari’s current infamy in motorsport’s most famous competition more baffling is their display in motorsport’s most famous endurance race.
Full piece below:
Ferrari’s F1 flaws all the more baffling after shock success at Le Mans
Ferrari marked their 50-year return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a shock victory based off car reliability and straight-line speed – can someone tell their F1 team to follow suit at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix?
Driver Standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix!
1) Max Verstappen - 170 points
2) Sergio Perez - 117 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 99 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 87 points
5) George Russell - 65 points
6) Carlos Sainz - 58 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 42 points
8) Lance Stroll - 35 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 25 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 15 points
11) Lando Norris - 12 points
12) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies