F1 sprint LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix shootout latest qualifying updates and times
Formula 1 live updates from shootout qualifying in Baku as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field adapt to a new sprint format this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc saw off Max Verstappen to put his Ferrari on pole position for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Leclerc set identical times in their opening Q3 laps in Baku before the Monegasque returned for a final run to beat his Red Bull rival by 0.188 seconds. Sergio Perez qualified third ahead of Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton fifth, 0.974 sec off the pace. Formula One bosses have tinkered with the weekend format here in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions.
Friday’s result decides the order for Sunday’s Grand Prix, while a second shorter qualifying session on Saturday determines the starting grid for a 17-lap dash – the first of six sprint events this season – later today.
The sprint shootout started at 9:30am (BST) on Saturday with the sprint race at 2:30pm.
Lewis Hamilton needs a hand from a cameraman
This was amusing just before the start of SQ2!
Hamilton needed a camerman to help him remove a tear-off from the side of his Mercedes in the pit lane...
Oscar Piastri is out in SQ2
Piastri down in P11, while his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris is P10 - but Norris can’t take part in SQ3 as he hasn’t got the requisite new soft tyre set!
Alex Albon and Lance Stroll also just make it...
Out in SQ2 (11-15): Piastri, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Magnussen, Sargeant
Max Verstappen quickest in SQ2
The lap times are coming in rapidly with three minutes to go - Max Verstappen quickest, with Charles Leclerc three-tenths down in second. Perez 3rd.
Lewis Hamilton in sixth; Alex Albon in 10th.
Current bottom-five (11-15): Russell, Ocon, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Sargeant
Could George Russell miss Q3 once again?
SQ2 is underway
Big queue at the end of the pit lane as we start SQ2 - can they get two or three push laps on the board?
Only 10 minutes of running here - and we lose the slowest five again.
Again, mandatory mediums in play for all 15 cars!
Logan Sargeant’s Williams is being removed from the track
We’ll just have a slight delay before sprint-qualifying 2 here, as the stricken Williams is lifted off the circuit!
Yuki Tsunoda, incidentally, in a state of shock at missing out - a fresh lap time couldn’t stand due to the red flag being thrown!
P7 for the Japanese driver yesterday; but only P18 for the sprint race later today!
Logan Sargeant crashes right at the end of SQ1!
The session is red-flagged with 25 seconds left as Logan Sargeant’s Williams slams into the wall at turn 12 - the right-side of his car is destroyed!
Ironically, the American is through to SQ2 - but he won’t be taking part, that’s for sure!
Bottom-five (16-20) and OUT of sprint qualifying: Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Nyck de Vries
Lando Norris heading out of sprint qualifying right now
Two minutes left - and Norris is only P16 right now!
Bottom-five: Zhou, Norris, Bottas, Tsunoda, Gasly, De Vries
But times are changing all the time, as the whole field gets quicker...
Stay tuned!
Charles Leclerc fastest in SQ1
Similar at the top right now, much like yesterday’s qualifying - Charles Leclerc top, with Max Verstappen 2nd and Sergio Perez 3rd.
George Russell only P13, with Lewis Hamilton P11!
Bottom-five right now (16-20): Hulkenberg, Gasly, De Vries, Zhou, Bottas
Six minutes left!
SQ1 is underway in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
So it’s just 12 minutes in this first sprint-qualifying session, with all 20 drivers on mandatory new medium tyres.
Multiple strategies likely here! Will they all get two fast laps in?
Incidentally, the likes of Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris won’t be able to take part in SQ3 if they get there, as neither have a requisite set of new soft tyres!
This will be fascinating!
Sprint shootout at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
We’re just two minutes away from sprint shootout qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!
A reminder of the format:
SQ1 - 12 minutes (mediums)
SQ2 - 10 minutes (mediums)
SQ3 - 8 minutes (softs)
