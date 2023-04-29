✕ Close Hamilton Says Red Bull's F1 Car Is "The Fastest" He's Ever Seen

Charles Leclerc saw off Max Verstappen to put his Ferrari on pole position for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Leclerc set identical times in their opening Q3 laps in Baku before the Monegasque returned for a final run to beat his Red Bull rival by 0.188 seconds. Sergio Perez qualified third ahead of Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton fifth, 0.974 sec off the pace. Formula One bosses have tinkered with the weekend format here in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions.

Friday’s result decides the order for Sunday’s Grand Prix, while a second shorter qualifying session on Saturday determines the starting grid for a 17-lap dash – the first of six sprint events this season – later today.

The sprint shootout started at 9:30am (BST) on Saturday with the sprint race at 2:30pm.

