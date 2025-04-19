The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Saudi Arabia GP LIVE: Qualifying latest updates as Lewis Hamilton eyes shock pole
Follow all the latest F1 updates as the drivers build towards qualifying at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
F1 returns to Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and round five of the 2025 F1 season.
Oscar Piastri claimed his second win of the season last time out with a commanding victory in Bahrain, cutting the gap to championship leader and McLaren teammate Lando Norris to three points in the drivers’ standings.
George Russell finished an impressive second for Mercedes while Lewis Hamilton finished fifth - his best result on a Sunday since joining Ferrari.
Max Verstappen was short of pace for Red Bull, in the end coming home sixth, with speculation mounting that the Dutchman could leave at the end of the season. Verstappen won last year’s race in Jeddah, memorable for Ollie Bearman making his F1 debut.
Follow the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with The Independent
Lewis Hamilton in bottom-five!
Lewis Hamilton is out on track for a second flying lap, but he’s currently in P18!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Lawson, Gasly, Hamilton, Ocon, Bortoleto
7:00 to go in Q1...
Oscar Piastr quickest early on!
P1 by 0.007 secs to Norris - even though it doesn’t matter yet!
Verstappen third, Russell fourth, Tsunoda fifth. Hamilton will have to go again in eighth.
10:00 to go in Q1, with some drivers still needing to set their first laps.
Qualifying underway!
The fifth grand prix qualifying session of the season is underway!
There was a long queue at the end of the pit-lane about two minutes before the green light flashed!
18 minutes here where, by the end, we will lose the slowest five drivers from the rest of the qualifying session!
Qualifying in Saudi Arabia!
Lando Norris deep in conversation with his engineer Will Joseph in the McLaren garage ahead of qualifying - he was the pace-setter earlier, can he claim his first pole position since the season-opener in Australia?
We’re about to find out!
Martin Brundle on Norris' self-critical mentality:
“Lando comes out with many emotive words, he beats up on himself, that’s his way.
“They feed his rivals.”
Aston Martin ‘set to offer £226m for reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen’
Aston Martin are reportedly set to offer Max Verstappen £226m over three years in an attempt to persuade the Red Bull driver to switch teams next year.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen, who has a contract worth £50m-a-year at Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, is being heavily linked with Aston and Mercedes given Red Bull’s recent downturn in form and new regulations being enforced in 2026.
Aston have also recently recruited former Red Bull designer Adrian Newey, who is fully focused on next year’s car. Newey designed all four of Verstappen’s championship-winning cars at Red Bull.
Full story below:
Aston Martin ‘set to offer £226m for reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen’
Oscar Piastri, ahead of Saudi Arabia GP:
“It’s been a great start to the season, I’m very proud of it.
“Hopefully we can keep it going, it’s been good so far.
“The best way to launch a championship challenge is to execute on a race weekend.”
F1 driver standings after four races
4. George Russell – 63 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 35 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points
8. Alex Albon – 18 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 14 points
10. Lance Stroll – 10 points
11. Pierre Gasly – 6 points
12. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
13. Ollie Bearman – 6 points
14. Isack Hadjar – 4 points
16. Carlos Sainz – 1 point
17. Liam Lawson – 0 points
18. Jack Doohan – 0 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
PREVIEW: How Saudi Arabia has sights set on F1 summit with $480m ‘Rainbow Road’ Qiddiya track
Initial glances at the future of Formula One in Saudi Arabia look like something out of another galaxy.
In fact, fans online have likened the renderings of Qiddiya Speed Park, due for completion in 2027 at a cost of $480m (£360m), to Rainbow Road in the video game Mario Kart. And with a 70m incline at turn one, nicknamed “The Blade”, it’s not actually as outlandish a comparison as it might seem.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments