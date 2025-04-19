Saudi Arabia Grand Prix F1 Preview

F1 returns to Jeddah this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and round five of the 2025 F1 season.

Oscar Piastri claimed his second win of the season last time out with a commanding victory in Bahrain, cutting the gap to championship leader and McLaren teammate Lando Norris to three points in the drivers’ standings.

George Russell finished an impressive second for Mercedes while Lewis Hamilton finished fifth - his best result on a Sunday since joining Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was short of pace for Red Bull, in the end coming home sixth, with speculation mounting that the Dutchman could leave at the end of the season. Verstappen won last year’s race in Jeddah, memorable for Ollie Bearman making his F1 debut.

