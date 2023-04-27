F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen react to sprint format changes
Formula 1 news and reaction as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field speak at media day at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend - and the first revised sprint weekend of the new season
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be among the drivers speaking to the media today after the F1 Commission and the FIA approved new sprint weekend format changes which will see an extra qualifying session added to the schedule for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The new order of play sees a new ‘sprint shootout’ take place on Saturday morning instead of a second practice session, with traditional qualifying on Friday now setting the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.
It means there will be just one practice session over the course of the weekend, while Saturday is designated ‘sprint day’. The result of the Saturday sprint – a 100km dash, roughly a third of the distance of the grand prix – will not impact the grid for Sunday, as opposed to the past two years. Points will be awarded to the top-eight, as was the case in 2022.
Elsewhere, the FIA has said “allegations of abuse are taken very seriously” after its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was accused of sexism, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost will step down at the end of the season and the editor of the German magazine who published the controversial AI interview with Michael Schumacher has been sacked.
FIA followed ‘due process’ as president Mohammed Ben Sulayem accused of sexism
Formula One’s ruling body the FIA has said “allegations of abuse are taken very seriously” after its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem was accused of sexism.
The Daily Telegraph has reported that former FIA employee Shaila-Ann Rao wrote a letter accusing Ben Sulayem of sexist behaviour following her departure from the federation last year.
Rao, who was the FIA’s interim secretary general for motor sport, left the organisation in December after just six months.
However, the FIA said it followed “due process” following the “specific allegations” surrounding Rao and said an “amicable negotiation” followed.
Responding to the Daily Telegraph’s report, a spokesperson for the FIA said: “The FIA takes allegations of abuse very seriously and addresses all complaints using robust and clear procedures.
Red Bull ‘got around’ a cost cap process labelled a ‘farce’ by former F1 team owner
Eddie Jordan has labelled the Formula 1 cost cap process a ‘farce’ and insists Red Bull ‘got around’ the rules given their superiority in the sport currently.
Red Bull, who won both world championships last year and the Drivers’ title in 2021, were found guilty of a minor overspend of the 2021 budget cap regulations – the first year such restrictions have been imposed on teams.
Christian Horner’s team were fined £6m and docked 10% of their allotted car development time – involving wind-tunnel runs and CFD (computational fluid dynamics) testing – but so far that punishment has not impacted the frontrunners.
Red Bull have won three out of three races at the start of 2023 and look set to dominate for the second year running, with their rapid RB19 at times lapping a second quicker than the rest of the field on raceday.
Jordan, who founded his own F1 team and was also a pundit on BBC’s coverage of the sport from 2009-2015, slammed the sport’s financial regulations and insists they have not had the “desired effect.”
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does new qualifying shootout work?
The first Formula 1 sprint event in 2023 takes place this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The drivers will speak to the media in Azerbaijan at midday (GMT) on Thursday.
