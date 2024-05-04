F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint race start time and qualifying updates
F1 live updates from Saturday at the Miami Grand Prix with the sprint race and grand prix qualifying
Formula 1 returns to the United States this weekend as the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Miami Grand Prix for the third time - and the second of six sprint weekends in 2024.
Max Verstappen was in dominant form last time out in China, winning both the sprint race and grand prix in Shanghai, and leads the world championship despite the current unrest at Red Bull which has led to Adrian Newey’s shock departure from the team this week, with Ferrari favourites to sign the star designer.
Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz next-best on the list. Lando Norris finished second in Shanghai as he continues to target a first win in F1, while Lewis Hamilton will be striving for more following his worst ever start to a season.
Miami was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 this year. Verstappen has won the first two editions of the race, which first appeared on the calendar in 2022, and put his Red Bull on pole for the sprint race on Saturday.
Christian Horner reacts to prospect of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari
Christian Horner believes Adrian Newey will “take some time” to decide his future – but refused to rule out the prospect that Red Bull’s design guru could join Ferrari next year.
Red Bull confirmed the departure of their chief technical officer Newey, the man praised with this current era of car which is dominating Formula 1 currently, earlier this week after 18 years.
Newey had a contract until the end of 2025 – signed last May – but is said to be unhappy with the current power struggle within the team, focused on team principal Horner and long-term adviser Helmut Marko, in the wake of the scandal engulfing F1 boss Horner and his conduct towards a female colleague.
Now, Newey is set to leave early next year, with Ferrari the most likely destination for his services where he would potentially form a partnership with Lewis Hamilton in Italy in 2025. Aston Martin have also made a big-money offer.
Full quotes below:
Newey has worked with Horner for 18 years but the engineer will leave the world champions at the start of 2025
Here are the constructors’ standings ahead of Miami this weekend:
1. Red Bull - 195 points
2. Ferrari - 151 points
3. McLaren - 96 points
4. Mercedes - 52 points
5. Aston Martin - 40 points
6. RB - 7 points
7. Haas - 5 points
8. Williams - 0 points
9. Alpine - 0 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
MIAMI GP PREVIEW: Red Bull face battle to stop Jos Verstappen’s ‘explosion’ prediction coming true
“The team is in danger of being torn apart, it can’t go on the way it is – it will explode.” Those were the words of Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, amid the height of the Formula One soap-opera storm two months ago in Bahrain surrounding Christian Horner and the investigation into his conduct towards a female colleague.
Verstappen Sr is not one to shirk his words. Let’s be clear: whatever the reasons, he wanted Horner out. And though the dominance of his son on the track may seem never-ending, there may now be a conclusion of sorts in sight for this Red Bull juggernaut.
Full piece below:
Red Bull face battle to stop Jos Verstappen’s ‘explosion’ prediction coming true
Despite unprecedented success on the track, the departure of Adrian Newey from Red Bull could be a sliding-door moment for the World Championship-winning team as F1 rolls into Miami
Lando Norris explains Amsterdam party injury before Miami Grand Prix
Lando Norris has explained his injury, sustained in the week’s break in the demanding Formula One schedule ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
Norris injured his face while spending some time in Amsterdam, and pictures spread of the British driver with a bandage wrapped across his face after an incident during the Koningsdag (King’s Day) celebrations alongside DJ Martin Garrix.
Full piece below:
Lando Norris explains Amsterdam party injury before Miami Grand Prix
Lando Norris sustained a face injury in Amsterdam during the F1 calendar break
Here are the driver standings ahead of Miami this weekend:
1. Max Verstappen - 110 points
2. Sergio Perez - 85 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 76 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 69 points
5. Lando Norris - 58 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 38 points
7. George Russell - 33 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 31 points
9. Lewis Hamilton - 19 points
10. Lance Stroll - 9 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 7 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 4 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
17. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
18. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Ed Sheeran meets Ted Kravitz:
This was golden just before yesterday’s qualifying session... Ipswich are playing right now!
EXPLAINER: What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying shootout work?
The sprint format continues in Formula 1 this weekend as the Miami Grand Prix hosts the second sprint weekend of the 2024 season.
The sprint was first introduced in 2021 at Silverstone as a way of making more sessions over the course of the weekend competitive, with the target of driving interest in F1. In 2021 and 2022, there were three sprints a year.
2023 saw a new format. The number of sprint races were doubled to six, while Saturday was designed ‘sprint day’ - with a new “sprint shootout” qualifying session determining the grid for the sprint race. In addition, the result of the sprint race had no baring on the grand prix on Sunday.
However, the format has been tweaked again in 2024 and we will see it in action for the second time this weekend at the Miami International Autodrome.
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?
The second Formula 1 sprint event in 2024 takes place this weekend at the Miami Grand Prix
A reminder of the timings this weekend:
(All times BST)
Saturday 4 May
- Sprint race: 5pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 5 May
- Race: 9pm
F1 Miami Grand Prix: Sprint race!
F1 Miami GP sprint qualifying report:
Lewis Hamilton’s troubled season continued in Miami after he qualified only 12th for Saturday’s sprint race at the Hard Rock Stadium.
As Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position, Hamilton, who has so far failed to finish in the top six this season, grazed the wall as he was eliminated in Q2.
Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell also failed to make it into the final phase, taking 11th place, on another disappointing afternoon for Mercedes in the Sunshine State.
Full report below:
Lewis Hamilton’s troubles continue with woeful sprint qualifying showing in Miami
Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday’s sprint race as both Mercedes drivers floundered
