F1 Monaco Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and FP2 results
Live updates from FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell take to the track in a revamped Mercedes car around the streets of Monaco
Lewis Hamilton insists his team are “almost there” as they look to agree a new contract with Mercedes – and has denied reports that Ferrari have approached him.
The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows, where he has been since 2013, expires at the end of this season as he is set to take to the track on Friday in a revamped Mercedes car.
A report this week suggested Ferrari have offered the seven-time F1 world champion – who has won six of his titles with Mercedes – a £40m-a-year contract to join the Scuderia from 2024. Yet Hamilton, who covets a record-breaking eighth crown after missing out controversially in Abu Dhabi in 2021, revealed that his representatives are close to concluding negotiations with Mercedes over an extension.
Carlos Sainz was quickest in first practice, with Fernando Alonso second and Lewis Hamilton third. Max Verstappen was fastest in second practice.
Follow practice at the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent.
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Monaco Grand Prix offers best chance yet of end to Red Bull supremacy
Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson
The crown jewel. That’s the accompanying slogan alongside the Monaco Grand Prix: a Formula 1 staple-event identified with the sort-of glitz and glamour we saw last time out in Miami. And will see again in Las Vegas in November. F1’s obsession with the US has given the principality a direct rival or two stateside, to the extent that its long-term viability in the sport if far from a certainty, given the difficulty of overtaking at the track.
But that’s for another day. For now, the famed twists and turns on the shores of the French Riviera still offer the most unique of challenges for the 20 drivers as they return to action for the first time in three weeks. And that distinctiveness should, in theory, give Red Bull their toughest task yet in 2023.
Christian Horner’s team have won all five races so far this season; six if you include the sprint in Azerbaijan. At a canter, too. Yet for a car which reigns supreme on long-straights and in high-speed corners comes a track with few long-straights and a series of low-speed corners.
Monaco GP unpredictability offers best chance yet of end to Red Bull supremacy
Red Bull have won every race so far this season but the tight twists of the principality see Ferrari, Aston Martin and maybe even a revamped Mercedes right in the mix for pole
FP2 results in full:
Max Verstappen quickest in FP2!
As the drivers concluded the session with race runs, Max Verstappen keeps his top spot - but it’s tight!
His 1:12:462 is the fastest time, with Charles Leclerc 0.065 seconds behind in second. Carlos Sainz, despite his crash, was the third-fastest a tenth back - with Fernando Alonso in fourth and Lando Norris in fifth.
6-10: Hamilton, Perez, Bottas, Gasly, Ocon
George Russell, much like the first session, struggling it seems. He’s down in 12th.
FP2 restarts with 10 minutes to go
Cars are back out on track - aside from Carlos Sainz obviously - with just 10 minutes left of action in second practice!
Even Alex Albon is now out on the circuit!
Current top-10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Hamilton, Perez, Bottas, Gasly, Ocon
RED FLAG thrown!
Carlos Sainz has crashed at the swimming pool chicane! He clatters into the wall!
Another Ferrari crash!
Red flag - session stopped!
The views and sights of F1 in Monaco!
Carlos Sainz now fastest with 30 minutes left
As most of the pack switch to soft tyres, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz leads the way with a 1:12:569, with Fernando Alonso two-tenths down in second.
Esteban Ocon a surprise name in third, with Lance Stroll fourth.
5-10: Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas, Tsunoda, Perez.
The Red Bulls now heading out on soft tyres. You feel as though all the drivers are finally in the groove as they set their quickest possible times today...
Max Verstappen quickest in early running in FP2
The world championship leader Max Verstappen is top of the pack - with a 1:13:312 - with Sergio Perez three-tenths back, and Carlos Sainz in third, +0.496 secs behind Verstappen.
4-10: Leclerc, Alonso, Russell, Hamilton, Ocon, Magnussen, Gasly
All on mediums for the time being; softs incoming...
Christian Horner on Aston Martin and Honda’s partnership
We’re underway with second practice in Monaco!
A big queue at the end of the small pit lane in Monaco with most of the drivers eager to get straight out there with FP2 in Monaco!
Alex Albon, after his heavy shunt in FP1, isn’t ready in his Williams yet - we’ll see how much time he can spend out on track...
Qualifying simulations coming right up!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies