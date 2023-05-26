✕ Close Can Charles Leclerc Overtake Max Verstappen at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton insists his team are “almost there” as they look to agree a new contract with Mercedes – and has denied reports that Ferrari have approached him.

The 38-year-old’s current contract with the Silver Arrows, where he has been since 2013, expires at the end of this season as he is set to take to the track on Friday in a revamped Mercedes car.

A report this week suggested Ferrari have offered the seven-time F1 world champion – who has won six of his titles with Mercedes – a £40m-a-year contract to join the Scuderia from 2024. Yet Hamilton, who covets a record-breaking eighth crown after missing out controversially in Abu Dhabi in 2021, revealed that his representatives are close to concluding negotiations with Mercedes over an extension.

Carlos Sainz was quickest in first practice, with Fernando Alonso second and Lewis Hamilton third. Max Verstappen was fastest in second practice.

Follow practice at the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent.