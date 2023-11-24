F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and times at Yas Marina

✕ Close Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull chief Christian Horner is 'stirring things' over team move claims

F1 returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the usual season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Max Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last week for his 18th victory of a record-breaking season. The Dutchman has now won six races in a row since Carlos Sainz’s victory in Singapore in September.

Charles Leclerc finished second in Vegas after a terrific last-lap overtake on Sergio Perez, who despite dropping down to third place still sealed second in the world championship for Red Bull’s first-ever one-two finish in a Formula 1 season.

Lewis Hamilton is still chasing his first win in nearly two years as Mercedes look to stave off Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship. Toto Wolff’s team are four points clear ahead of the final grand prix of the season.

