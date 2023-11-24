F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and times at Yas Marina
Follow live updates from practice on Friday as cars take to the track at the Yas Marina Circuit
F1 returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the usual season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Max Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last week for his 18th victory of a record-breaking season. The Dutchman has now won six races in a row since Carlos Sainz’s victory in Singapore in September.
Charles Leclerc finished second in Vegas after a terrific last-lap overtake on Sergio Perez, who despite dropping down to third place still sealed second in the world championship for Red Bull’s first-ever one-two finish in a Formula 1 season.
Lewis Hamilton is still chasing his first win in nearly two years as Mercedes look to stave off Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship. Toto Wolff’s team are four points clear ahead of the final grand prix of the season.
Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Independent
Jake Dennis coming into the pits
“I need to box, my helmet is nowhere near tight enough!”
Likely that the strain on the head/neck in F1 is quite different to Formula E.!
Who are the rookie drivers taking part?
Jake Dennis - Red Bull
Isack Hadjar - Red Bull
Frederik Vesti - Mercedes
Robert Shwartzman - Ferrari
Pato O’Ward - McLaren
Felipe Drugovich - Aston Martin
Jake Doohan - Alpine
Theo Pourchaire - Alfa Romeo
Oliver Bearman - Haas
Zak O’Sullivan - Williams
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice!
We’re underway with first practice at Yas Marina!
A reminder: we’ve got 10 rookie drivers taking part in this one-hour session, including Formula E champion Jake Dennis and British teenagers Oliver Bearman and Zak O’Sullivan.
Lewis Hamilton takes aim at Christian Horner: ‘He’s stirring things!’
Lewis Hamilton insists Christian Horner is “stirring things” after the Red Bull team principal claimed the Mercedes driver’s team approached him about a move earlier this year.
A representative of Hamilton put out feelers about leaving Mercedes earlier this year, according to a report in the Daily Mail, with Red Bull and Ferrari both approached.
However, Hamilton, who has won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes, signed a new two-year contract with the Silver Arrows in September and, speaking in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, denied Horner’s claim.
“I know it’s [the story] come from Christian, I don’t really understand what he’s been talking about,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.
Full quotes below:
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Friday 24 November
- Free practice 1: 9:30am
- Free practice 2: 1pm
Saturday 25 November
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 26 November
- Race: 6am
Why are Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen missing FP1 in Abu Dhabi?
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are among 10 drivers who will be absent from first practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday.
Last year, Formula 1 implemented a mandatory programme in which each car has to be driven by a rookie – defined as a driver who has started two or fewer F1 races – in at least one practice session per season.
A lot of teams and drivers have left it to the 22nd and final race of the season to sit out, with Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Sergio Perez also missing out on FP1 at the Yas Marina Circuit.
See all the changes below:
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
It’s the 22nd and final race of the season this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit with Max Verstappen looking to record his 19th victory of the season after what has been an incredible year.
Stay right here for all the updates - first practice is at 9:30am (GMT)!
