Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1700907095

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and times at Yas Marina

Follow live updates from qualifying as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid target pole position at the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 25 November 2023 10:11
Comments
Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull chief Christian Horner is 'stirring things' over team move claims

F1 returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the usual season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Max Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last week for his 18th victory of a record-breaking season. The Dutchman has now won six races in a row since Carlos Sainz’s victory in Singapore in September.

Charles Leclerc finished second in Vegas after a terrific last-lap overtake on Sergio Perez, who despite dropping down to third place still sealed second in the world championship for Red Bull’s first-ever one-two finish in a Formula 1 season.

Lewis Hamilton is still chasing his first win in nearly two years as Mercedes look to stave off Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship. Toto Wolff’s team are four points clear ahead of the final grand prix of the season.

Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

1700907095

Mick Schumacher returns to racing with Alpine in 2024

Mick Schumacher has been confirmed as a driver for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship next year.

The 24-year-old has been present in the Formula 1 paddock this season as a reserve driver for Mercedes, driving in the simulator and providing cover for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

The German driver, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was dropped from his F1 race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 season after two years but after experiencing a year without racing in 2023, Schumacher will race for Alpine in their Hypercar squad next season.

More detail below:

Mick Schumacher returns to racing with Alpine in 2024

The German driver was dropped from his Formula 1 race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 season

Kieran Jackson25 November 2023 10:11
1700906315

Constructors’ Championship ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

1) Red Bull - 822 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 392 points

3) Ferrari - 388 points

4) McLaren - 284 points

5) Aston Martin - 273 points

6) Alpine - 120 points

7) Williams - 28 points

8) AlphaTauri - 21 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

10) Haas - 12 points

Kieran Jackson25 November 2023 09:58
1700905955

Walking with the stars: Inside the white lines of the Las Vegas Grand Prix grid

Feature by Kieran Jackson

It’s Saturday night in Sin City, 9pm local time. One hour until lights out. Walking out of the media centre, across the car park of the Tuscany Suites and Casino, and up through the various security checkpoints, you arrive at the highly coveted, yet strangely downplayed open space that is the Formula One paddock. Halfway down, between the garages of Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo, lies the grid access lane: a portal to the forthcoming chaos.

There is a chill in the air. A cool 15C temperature which, predicted all week, is about to play havoc with tyres in the 50 laps ahead. A pause for breath and then the steel-faced American bodyguard gives the go-ahead. On you stroll, pretending you belong here. Welcome to the curiously flummoxing experience that is the F1 pre-race grid.

Full piece below:

Walking with the stars: Inside the white lines of the Las Vegas Grand Prix grid

A privilege afforded to a few among thousands, Kieran Jackson takes you behind the scenes on the Las Vegas strip circuit for one of Formula One’s most flummoxing pre-race rituals

Kieran Jackson25 November 2023 09:52
1700905686

Driver Standings ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen - 549 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 273 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 232 points

4) Carlos Sainz - 200 points

5) Fernando Alonso - 200 points

6) Lando Norris - 195 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 188 points

8) George Russell - 160 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 89 points

10) Lance Stroll - 73 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 58 points

13) Alex Albon - 27 points

14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points

18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

20) Liam Lawson - 2 points

21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Kieran Jackson25 November 2023 09:48
1700905537

What is the race schedule?

(All times GMT)

Saturday 25 November

  • Free practice 3: 10:30am
  • Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 26 November

  • Race: 1pm
Kieran Jackson25 November 2023 09:45
1700904947

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying!

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

It’s the 22nd and final race of the season this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit with Max Verstappen looking to record his 19th victory of the season after what has been an incredible year.

Stay right here for all the updates - third practice is at 10:30am (GMT) with qualifying at 2pm!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson25 November 2023 09:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in