F1 LIVE: FP3 latest updates ahead of qualifying as Max Verstappen sets pace and Lewis Hamilton airs concerns
Live updates from FP3 at the Spanish Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell look to improve with their revamped Mercedes
The Formula 1 roadshow reaches Barcelona after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen survived a mid-race downpour to win the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso last weekend.
The Dutchman now leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship by 39 points after the Mexican had a disastrous, point-less weekend.
Fernando Alonso came second in Monaco and will be eyeing a 33rd F1 victory - and his first for 10 years - at his home race as the paddock takes to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Verstappen set the early pace on Friday, topping both practice sessions in Barcelona, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing an improved weekend too in their revamped cars.
Follow all the action from Barcelona as the teams go through their final practice run and qualifying:
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 249 points
2) Aston Martin - 120 points
3) Mercedes - 119 points
4) Ferrari - 90 points
5) Alpine - 35 points
6) McLaren - 17 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 144 points
2) Sergio Perez - 105 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 93 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 69 points
5) George Russell - 50 points
6) Carlos Sainz - 48 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 42 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 21 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 14 points
11) Lando Norris - 12 points
12) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Barcelona will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race - which is also on their Main Event channel - on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 7:40pm (BST) on Saturday evening and the race early on Sunday night at 6:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Spain on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 3 June
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 4 June
- Race: 2pm
Final practice and qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Saturday’s final practice and qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix!
After the eventful and rainy outing at the Monaco Grand Prix last week, the drivers got back behind the wheel for two hour-long practice sessions in Barcelona on Friday.
As predicted, it was Red Bull and Max Verstappen who set the pace, completing a practice double with home-country favourite, Fernando Alonso, finishing second and just 0.170 seconds behind for Aston Martin.
For Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, it was a disappointing day, with the Brit only managing to finish 11th despite upgrades being made to the car.
FP3 starts at 11:30m, with qualifying at 3pm. Stay right here for all the build-up and updates.
