Live updates from FP3 at the Spanish Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell look to improve with their revamped Mercedes
The Formula 1 roadshow reaches Barcelona after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen survived a mid-race downpour to win the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso last weekend.
The Dutchman now leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship by 39 points after the Mexican had a disastrous, point-less weekend.
Fernando Alonso came second in Monaco and will be eyeing a 33rd F1 victory - and his first for 10 years - at his home race as the paddock takes to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Verstappen set the early pace on Friday, topping both practice sessions in Barcelona, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing an improved weekend too in their revamped cars.
Follow all the action from Barcelona as the teams go through their final practice run and qualifying:
An interesting back-and-forth between Verstappen and his team. He doesn’t seem keen to push the car in the final few minutes of the session but his team want him out there.
“I don’t feel comfortable pushing in these conditions. I think it’s a waste.
“I don’t give a f*** what everyone else is doing.”
Hamilton heads out
Just under three minutes left and Hamilton is finally on the track again. Let’s see what the Mercedes driver conjures up.
A quick look at the tyres shows that many have followed Lando Norris’ lead - almost everyone out there is currently on the slicks.
Something to monitor as practice draws to a close regarding Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner, who has been summoned to the stewards following his outburst at the standard of officiating in Formula One.
Steiner, 58, described a five-second penalty handed to Nico Hulkenberg at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix as “completely wrong” before calling for an overhaul of the FIA’s current model.
Four officials from a rotating pool steward every Grand Prix and at least one of those will be a former driver who has raced at a competitive level.
Brave from Norris who is the only driver out there on the softs. A ballsy move with little time remaining but it looks like he’s doing well out there and posts a 1:21:621, a faster time than anyone on the inters.
The Brit then complains about the breaks over the radio but a productive couple of laps from the McLaren driver.
Bradley Lord, Mercedes’ communications director, confirms what we thought earlier.
“It’s on the borderline a bit too dry for this inter at the moment. Hamilton is watching from the garage and is ready to hop into the car when he feels it’s time to do it.”
The rain is perhaps not heavy enough for the intermediate tyres but the slicks probably don’t provide enough grip with what rain we have. A catch-22 situation for the teams to negotiate.
“It feels quite dry,” Albon relays back to his team. Meanwhile, Hamilton is shown on camera out of his car. With just 12 minutes left, you wonder whether he’ll be back on the track before the end of practice.
“It’s definitely raining, the track just doesn’t seem that wet,” says Russell over the team radio. Some interesting conditions out here in Barcelona it would seem.
A couple of tricky moments for Leclerc towards the end of the track - it appears that is where the trouble will be if it remains wet. Meanwhile, a few more cars head out of their pits with just over 15 minutes left in the final practice session.
Ferrari head out
Sainz and Leclerc now out on the track as they look to get a few laps under their belt. Both with the intermediate tyres.
Replays show how tough it was for Norris on that one-lap experiment. Probably explains why he’s back in the pits but we’re expecting a flurry of late action as drivers look to get at least a couple of laps under their belt in these wetter conditions ahead of what looks like being a wet qualifying session.
