F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen starts on pole as Lando Norris challenges championship leader
F1 live updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as the world title battle continues with Max Verstappen on pole ahead of Lando Norris
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
The F1 weekend reaches its climax in Mexico City tonight with Lando Norris set to continue his rivalry with Max Verstappen following the highly contentious battle in Austin.
Verstappen has won five of the last six races at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez and will be aiming to edge one step closer to a fourth world championship title. The two title rivals are on the front row in Mexico City.
Charles Leclerc produced a sensational drive to claim victory at the US Grand Prix with Ferrari impressing with a one-two thanks to Carlos Sainz. The Scuderia are contending a fierce battle with McLaren and Red Bull for the constructors’ championship, with qualifying set to be vital here. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will bid to banish a nightmare weekend last time out in Texas.
Follow live updates from the Mexican Grand Prix with The Independent:
F1 2024 race schedule: Start time and how to watch Mexico Grand Prix
A reminder of how you can watch tonight’s race...
The Mexico City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 6:30pm (BST).
You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 8:30am (BST) on Sunday morning for qualifying and 12:30am on Monday morning for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Mexico City on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is 2024 F1 Mexican Grand Prix and how can I watch?
F1 heads to Mexico City and Sergio Perez’s home race for round 20 of the 2024 season
F1 grid: Starting positions for Mexico Grand Prix
F1 rolls around to Mexico City next as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez plays host to the Mexican Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2024 season.
Charles Leclerc won an action-packed US Grand Prix on Sunday, leading home a Ferrari one-two on a memorable day for the Scuderia in Austin.
The main talking point was the highly contentious battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, with the McLaren driver coming off second-best and demoted to fourth after a penalty. Alongside his sprint race victory, it means Verstappen extended his lead to Norris in the world championship to 57 points with five rounds remaining.
F1 grid: Starting positions for Mexico Grand Prix
F1 heads to Mexico City and Sergio Perez’s home race for round 20 of the 2024 season
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments