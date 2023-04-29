F1 sprint LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix shootout latest qualifying updates and times
Formula 1 live updates from shootout qualifying in Baku as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field adapt to a new sprint format this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc saw off Max Verstappen to put his Ferrari on pole position for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Leclerc set identical times in their opening Q3 laps in Baku before the Monegasque returned for a final run to beat his Red Bull rival by 0.188 seconds. Sergio Perez qualified third ahead of Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton fifth, 0.974 sec off the pace. Formula One bosses have tinkered with the weekend format here in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions.
Friday’s result decides the order for Sunday’s Grand Prix, while a second shorter qualifying session on Saturday determines the starting grid for a 17-lap dash – the first of six sprint events this season – later today.
The sprint shootout starts at 9:30am (BST) on Saturday with the sprint race at 2:30pm.
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does new qualifying shootout work?
How does the sprint race work?
The F1 Commission and the FIA have approved new sprint weekend format changes which will see an extra qualifying session added to the schedule for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The new order of play sees a new ‘sprint shootout’ take place on Saturday morning instead of a second practice session, with traditional qualifying on Friday now setting the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.
It means there will be just one practice session over the course of the weekend, while Saturday is designated ‘sprint day’.
The result of the Saturday sprint – a 100km dash, roughly a third of the distance of the grand prix – will not impact the grid for Sunday, as opposed to the past two years. Points will be awarded to the top-eight, as was the case in 2022.
More detail below:
The first Formula 1 sprint event in 2023 takes place this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid for Sunday
1) Charles Leclerc
2) Max Verstappen
3) Sergio Perez
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Fernando Alonso
7) Lando Norris
8) Yuki Tsunoda
9) Lance Stroll
10) Oscar Piastri
11) George Russell
12) Esteban Ocon
13) Alex Albon
14) Valtteri Bottas
15) Logan Sargeant
16) Zhou Guanyu
17) Nico Hulkenberg
18) Kevin Magnussen
19) Pierre Gasly
20) Nyck de Vries
Lando Norris upset despite seventh place in Azerbaijan GP qualifying
Lando Norris believes he should have been fourth on the grid for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix despite a respectable P7 in qualifying.
The McLaren driver only picked up his first points of the season at the third race in Australia, after a start to forget for the Brit and his team in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
But an improved package brought to Baku’s unique street circuit saw both Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri qualify for the final session of qualifying yet despite coming seventh, Norris insists it should have been the second row.
Full quotes below:
McLaren driver Norris finished a respectable seventh place but believes he should have been even higher
Charles Leclerc breaks Red Bull dominance with pole in Azerbaijan but Mercedes struggle
QUALIFYING REPORT
More below:
The Ferrari driver pipped Max Verstappen after the pair previously posted identical times in Baku
F1 sprint day at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the new sprint day at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc grabbed pole in grand prix qualifying yesterday but we will have a brand new sprint shootout qualifying session this morning, setting the grid for the sprint race later today.
The shootout starts at 9:30am (BST) before the race this afternoon at 2:30pm.
