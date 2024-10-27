F1 Mexico Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz starts on pole as Lando Norris challenges championship leader Max Verstappen
F1 live updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as the world title battle continues with Max Verstappen on front row and Carlos Sainz on pole
The F1 weekend reaches its climax in Mexico City tonight with Lando Norris set to continue his rivalry with Max Verstappen following the highly contentious battle in Austin.
Verstappen has won five of the last six races at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez and will be aiming to edge one step closer to a fourth world championship title.
Charles Leclerc produced a sensational drive to claim victory at the US Grand Prix with Ferrari impressing with a one-two thanks to Carlos Sainz. The Scuderia are contending a fierce battle with McLaren and Red Bull for the constructors’ championship, with qualifying set to be vital here. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will bid to banish a nightmare weekend last time out in Texas.
Follow live updates from the Mexican Grand Prix with The Independent:
Verstappen has no desire to emulate Hamilton
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen says he has no desire to match Fernando Alonso’s 400 races, a milestone the Spaniard reached in Mexico, or continue racing into his 40s like old title rival and seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton.
“Now that I’ve won championships and races, for me, my goals are completed in Formula One, so there’s a bit less pressure,” he said.
“I don’t care about winning eight titles or beating the win record. I know that I can do that but you need in a way luck as well, for a long time that you are at the right team.
“Yes, I can continue until I’m 40 years old, but I don’t want to. I don’t want to look back when I’m 80 years old, and hopefully I make it to 80, and look at myself and say ‘Jesus! I’ve done 40 years of racing, and I’ve basically wasted 15 good years of my life (when I could be) having a good time with family and friends’.
“OK, maybe you win a few more championships and races, but it’s not about that for me in life.
“When I’m 80 years old I want to look back and say ‘Yes, I had a good time in racing, I did everything I needed to do, and I loved my life and I lived my life.’ That’s what I want to do.”
Norris on Ferrari threat
Lando Norris is wary of the threat that Ferrari pose his McLaren in tonight’s Grand Prix especially following their one-two in Austin last time out.
“The last few weekends they have been quicker than us. Today we were not on their level, but tomorrow is another day,” Norris said after qualifying on Saturday.
“Ferrari have been the guys to be beat and Carlos is on top. It will be challenging to beat them tomorrow.
“Carlos is going to be fast and has nothing to lose. We will try our best, but I don’t think we have the pace compared to them at the minute.”
Norris ‘happy’ with P3
Lando Norris continues his challenge to win the Formula 1 world title as the drivers race in the Mexico Grand Prix tonight. It promises to be an intriguing contest with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz taking pole position and Max Verstappen also on the front row.
Norris starts third and will be hoping to pip his rival Verstappen to the first corner and take control of the race. Speaking after qualifying yesterday Norris said: “I am relatively happy to be P3.
“I felt a bit on the back foot and have not been that comfortable at all. We found some good sectors in qualifying. Q1 and Q2 were very good.
“I just couldn’t progress from there, the car was too difficult to drive in Q3. Too difficult to get the three tenths out of it compared to Carlos.
“But I am pleased with third. It looked like it could have been better but I think we finished where we should be.”
Verstappen qualifies ahead of Norris
Max Verstappen hailed an “incredible result” after he recovered from struggles in practice to finish ahead of title rival Lando Norris in qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix.
“To be on the front row is an incredible result for us,” Verstappen said, “Yesterday was basically a complete write-off. We were behind and the car was not feeling great. Everything was very difficult.
“So it was always going to be a tough qualifying, we made some adjustments and it started to feel better.
“I don’t expect miracles (on race pace). In Austin, Ferrari were really fast, McLaren were competitive, so from my side I guess we will find out.”
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Mexico City Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 6:30pm (GMT).
You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 8:30am (GMT) on Sunday morning for qualifying and 12:30am on Monday morning for the race.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Mexico City on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Mexico Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?
Sunday 27 October
- Race: 8pm (GMT) - Coverage starts on Sky Sports at 6.30pm
Starting positions for Mexico Grand Prix
What is the starting grid?
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- Lando Norris, McLaren
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- George Russell, Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
- Kevin Magnussen, Haas
- Pierre Gasly, Alpine
- Alex Albon, Williams
- Nico Hülkenberg, Haas
- Yuki Tsunoda, RB
- Liam Lawson, RB
- Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
- Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
- Franco Colapinto, Williams
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren
- Sergio Perez, Red Bull
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine
- Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
F1 2025 grid: Who are the drivers racing next season?
The 2025 F1 season starts on Sunday 16 March at Albert Park in Australia.
It will be another 24-race season and there will be no new races in the calendar. However, there are a host of new drivers at fresh teams.
The biggest change is of course Lewis Hamilton’s mega-move to Ferrari, with Italian teen Kimi Antonelli replacing Hamilton at Mercedes. Carlos Sainz has joined Alex Albon at Williams.
British teenager Ollie Bearman has been promoted to a race seat at Haas, with Esteban Ocon partnering him having left Alpine. Jack Doohan has taken Ocon’s place while at Sauber, Nico Hulkenberg has taken one seat with the second yet to be confirmed.
Who are the drivers on the 2025 F1 grid?
The grid will be much changed from the 2024 season with a host of new drivers joining the fray
F1 Driver Standings
A reminder of how the top of the driver standings looks as we approach the start of the Mexico GP.
1 - Max Verstappen - 354pts
2 - Lando Norris - 297pts
3 - Charles Leclerc - 275pts
4 - Oscar Piastri - 247pts
5 - Carlos Sainz - 215pts
