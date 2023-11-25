The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
What time does F1 start tomorrow and how can I watch?
F1 concludes the 2023 campaign at the Yas Marina Circuit for the 22nd and final race of the season
F1 returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the usual season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Max Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last week for his 18th victory of a record-breaking season. The Dutchman has now won six races in a row since Carlos Sainz’s victory in Singapore in September.
Charles Leclerc finished second in Vegas after a terrific last-lap overtake on Sergio Perez, who despite dropping down to third place still sealed second in the world championship for Red Bull’s first-ever one-two finish in a Formula 1 season.
Lewis Hamilton is still chasing his first win in nearly two years as Mercedes look to stave off Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship. Toto Wolff’s team are four points clear ahead of the final grand prix of the season.
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Sunday 26 November
- Race: 6am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in the UAE on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 549 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 273 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 232 points
4) Carlos Sainz - 200 points
5) Fernando Alonso - 200 points
6) Lando Norris - 195 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 188 points
8) George Russell - 160 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 89 points
10) Lance Stroll - 73 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 58 points
13) Alex Albon - 27 points
14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points
18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
20) Liam Lawson - 2 points
21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 822 points (champions)
2) Mercedes - 392 points
3) Ferrari - 388 points
4) McLaren - 284 points
5) Aston Martin - 273 points
6) Alpine - 120 points
7) Williams - 28 points
8) AlphaTauri - 21 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points
10) Haas - 12 points
