F1 returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the usual season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Max Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last week for his 18th victory of a record-breaking season. The Dutchman has now won six races in a row since Carlos Sainz’s victory in Singapore in September.

Charles Leclerc finished second in Vegas after a terrific last-lap overtake on Sergio Perez, who despite dropping down to third place still sealed second in the world championship for Red Bull’s first-ever one-two finish in a Formula 1 season.

Lewis Hamilton is still chasing his first win in nearly two years as Mercedes look to stave off Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship. Toto Wolff’s team are four points clear ahead of the final grand prix of the season.

Here is everything you need to know

What is the race schedule?

(All times GMT)

Sunday 26 November

Race: 6am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in the UAE on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Yas Marina Circuit will host the final race of the 2023 season (Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 549 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 273 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 232 points

4) Carlos Sainz - 200 points

5) Fernando Alonso - 200 points

6) Lando Norris - 195 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 188 points

8) George Russell - 160 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 89 points

10) Lance Stroll - 73 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 58 points

13) Alex Albon - 27 points

14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points

18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

20) Liam Lawson - 2 points

21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 822 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 392 points

3) Ferrari - 388 points

4) McLaren - 284 points

5) Aston Martin - 273 points

6) Alpine - 120 points

7) Williams - 28 points

8) AlphaTauri - 21 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

10) Haas - 12 points