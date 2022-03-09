✕ Close Netflix reveal teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season four

Follow all the latest F1 news and build-up to Bahrain testing as Nikita Mazepin gives a press conference where he will speak publicly for the first time since he was dropped by Haas ahead of the 2022 season. Haas took the decision to terminate the contracts of Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag. Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, a Russian oligarch who is the majority shareholder in chemical company Uralchem and Uralkali, was pictured with Vladimir Putin as recently as in January.

When reacting to the news on social media, Mazepin claimed to have made an offer to Haas to race under the terms proposed by the FIA has been but that it was “completely ignored”. Mazepin continued: “To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we all be together again in better times. I will have more to say in the coming days.”

It comes as preparations step up ahead of the start of Bahrain testing on Thursday, with the opening Grand Prix of the season almost a week away. It has been claimed that Lewis Hamilton “wants to destroy” Max Verstappen after he was “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth championship title last season, and the 37-year-old will continue to get to work alongside George Russell in the Mercedes. Follow all the latest F1 news below: