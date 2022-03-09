F1 news LIVE: Nikita Mazepin to lift lid on Haas exit and latest ahead of Bahrain testing
Follow all the latest Formula One news and build-up to pre-season testing in Bahrain
Follow all the latest F1 news and build-up to Bahrain testing as Nikita Mazepin gives a press conference where he will speak publicly for the first time since he was dropped by Haas ahead of the 2022 season. Haas took the decision to terminate the contracts of Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag. Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, a Russian oligarch who is the majority shareholder in chemical company Uralchem and Uralkali, was pictured with Vladimir Putin as recently as in January.
When reacting to the news on social media, Mazepin claimed to have made an offer to Haas to race under the terms proposed by the FIA has been but that it was “completely ignored”. Mazepin continued: “To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we all be together again in better times. I will have more to say in the coming days.”
It comes as preparations step up ahead of the start of Bahrain testing on Thursday, with the opening Grand Prix of the season almost a week away. It has been claimed that Lewis Hamilton “wants to destroy” Max Verstappen after he was “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth championship title last season, and the 37-year-old will continue to get to work alongside George Russell in the Mercedes. Follow all the latest F1 news below:
Magnussen emerges as contender for Haas seat
Kevin Magnussen is reportedly in the running for a return to Haas as the team looks to fill Nikita Mazepin’s seat. Magnussen raced for Haas for four seasons in Formula One but was dropped at the end of the 2020 season after scoring just one championship point.
Magnussen is in contention along with former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi and team reserve Pietro Fittipaldi, who will drive for Haas this week in Bahrain at pre-season testing.
That is according to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, while Nico Hülkenberg has also been tipped as a possible option for the Haas team.
Haas to miss first morning of pre-season testing
Haas will miss the first morning of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday after their equipment arrived late to the track. The Haas freight was held up in England this week as it prepared to travel to the middle east, with the rest of the nine teams making the F1 cargo flight.
An update from Haas read: “The team’s freight arrived late last night to the circuit in Bahrain. This delay will impact our programme but we are targeting being out on track for the second session Thursday afternoon.”
Haas also confirmed that the team’s reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be driving alongside Mick Schumacher. Haas have yet to say who will replace Nikita Mazepin on the grid but Fittipaldi is among the contenders and will have the chance to impress in Bahrain.
Horner accuses Mercedes of ‘bullying’ in F1 row
Christian Horner has accused Mercedes of “bullying” the FIA into firing race director Michael Masi.
Masi was removed from the role he had held since 2019 last month as one of a number of changes made after the FIA investigated the controversial season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull boss Horner believes that Masi was fired due to the “pressure” put on the FIA by Mercedes, describing the behaviour of as “tantamount to bullying”.
“Yes, Michael [Masi] did make mistakes and it was frustrating, but you have to look at the role that he was in and the tools that he had at his disposal,” Horner told the BBC.
“You can’t just place the blame on Michael. It’s unfair to do that. Was it right to fire him based on pressure that was placed on him from a rival team? That for me was wrong. That’s tantamount to bullying. It’s passively aggressive.”
Christian Horner accuses Mercedes of ‘bullying’ in F1 row
Horner believes that Mercedes pressured the FIA into firing race director Michael Masi
Hamilton ‘feels absolutely robbed’ by 2021 conclusion
Lewis Hamilton feels “absolutely robbed” by the ending to the 2021 F1 season and will be motivated to reclaim his crown from Max Verstappen this year, it has been claimed.
Hamilton was beaten to the title by Verstappen on the final lap of the season in controversial circumstances which have since seen race director Michael Masi removed from his post for how he allowed the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to unfold.
There were doubts during the off-season over whether Hamilton would return to Mercedes but the 37-year-old sent a warning to his rivals that they have yet to see him at his best as he hunts for a record-breaking eighth championship.
“There will be nothing more than Lewis wants from this season than to destroy Max Verstappen,” former F1 driver and pundit Anthony Davidson said on Sky Sports.
“Let’s not beat around a bush, he feels absolutely robbed as to what happened last year in Abu Dhabi, he wants to come out with a dominant car and he doesn’t even want to see Max on track, I’m sure.”
Lewis Hamilton ‘feels absolutely robbed’ by 2021 F1 season conclusion
Hamilton considered his future at the end of the season but has sent a warning to his rivals that they have yet to see his best
Nikita Mazepin set to lift lid on abrupt F1 exit
Nikita Mazepin is set to speak publicly for the first time since Haas cut ties with the driver after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The American team ended the Russian’s contract and their partnership with Uralkali, a chemicals company part-owned by Mazepin’s father Dmitry.
The FIA had said that Mazepin would be permitted to drive as a neutral athlete in Formula 1 in 2022 provided he signed a document agreeing not to support the invasion.
Mazepin will hold a press conference this morning, at around 9am, addressing his departure.
Nikita Mazepin set to lift lid on abrupt F1 exit
Haas announced last week that Mazepin had been dropped by the team after Russia invaded Ukraine
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to today’s live blog of all the latest F1 news and build-up to Bahrain testing as Nikita Mazepin gives a press conference where he will speak publicly for the first time since he was dropped by Haas ahead of the 2022 season. Haas took the decision to terminate the contracts of Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag. Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, a Russian oligarch who is the majority shareholder in chemical company Uralchem and Uralkali, was pictured with Vladimir Putin as recently as in January.
When reacting to the news on social media, Mazepin claimed to have made an offer to Haas to race under the terms proposed by the FIA has been but that it was “completely ignored”. Mazepin continued: “To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we all be together again in better times. I will have more to say in the coming days.”
It comes as preparations step up ahead of the start of Bahrain testing on Thursday, with the opening Grand Prix of the season almost a week away. It has been claimed that Lewis Hamilton “wants to destroy” Max Verstappen after he was “robbed” of a record-breaking eighth championship title last season, and the 37-year-old will continue to get to work alongside George Russell in the Mercedes. Follow all the latest here throughout the day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies