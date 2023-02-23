F1 testing LIVE: Schedule, lap times and live stream with Lewis Hamilton on track in Bahrain
Follow live text coverage of F1’s pre-season test in Bahrain ahead of the start of the 2023 season
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts now as we see cars out on track for the first time on day one of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
This year sees 23 races held in a record-breaking calendar, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks to make it three in a row following back-to-back World Championship triumphs.
Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will be targeting improvement following a disappointing 2022 season, while Ferrari will be looking to learn from last year’s mishaps and errors as they eye their first Drivers title in 16 years.
Lance Stroll has been ruled out of the three-day testing window, with Aston Martin test driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place on Thursday morning. Also in action on day one is Max Verstappen, both Ferrari drivers and both Mercedes drivers.
Follow live updates from F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain
F1 testing LIVE: Felipe Drugovich, speaking to F1 TV:
“After the issue this morning, it went to plan. Really enjoyed it, very thankful to the team.
“I don’t know. It’s his wrist. We need to wait and see, me and Stoffel are both assigned to the race.
“This feels like a step forward. I didn’t have a great lap because of traffic but it was still an alright time!”
F1 testing LIVE: Update!
We’ve done around an hour of testing now and Fernando Alonso is the only driver in the afternoon session yet to post a time. Not too sure what’s going down at Alpine...
Out of the nine new drivers, Charles Leclerc is quickest - 1.9 seconds behind Verstappen’s morning table-topper. Valtteri Bottas is second, with Lewis Hamilton third.
4-8: Sargeant, Norris, De Vries, Ocon
F1 testing LIVE: Pierre Gasly, speaking to F1 TV:
“Hugely excited. New challenge and new project. A lot of information to absorbe but it’s been a long winter, three months is a lot. Recharge the battery for the coming season.
“Car felt great. In 60 laps in these conditions it’s all relative to others and fuel load etc, I could spot straight away what strengths and weaknesses we had. Very productive. Excited to jump back in tomorrow evening.
“No issues, just areas we can improve. It’s important to understand the car as fast as possible.”
F1 testing LIVE: Here’s the drivers out on track for this afternoon’s session!
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (all day)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
Alpine
Esteban Ocon
McLaren
Lando Norris
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
Haas
Kevin Magnussen
AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries
Williams
Logan Sargeant
F1 testing LIVE: Lewis Hamilton is out!
The seven-time world champion is out on track in Bahrain in the W14!
Hamilton sets a 1:38:071; the third-quickest out of the afternoon runners so far, behind Max Verstappen’s morning time and Lando Norris in his McLaren.
F1 testing LIVE:
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri’s new driver, is the next man out on track, with green paint on the left-hand side of the front of his car for an assessment of airflow.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Williams’ Logan Sargeant also take to the circuit.
George Russell, meanwhile, speaking after his morning laps says his W14 car was not bouncing. Phew...
F1 testing LIVE: Verstappen out on track!
The double world champion and the man at the top of the leaderboard, Max Verstappen, is indeed the first man out on track - and only man currently!
Brief, though. Max 2 laps before he comes back in for a pause outside the garage, yet he’s back out on track...
It’s interesting that Red Bull are the only team opting to give a driver a full day of running on day one of testing.
Lewis Hamilton does have his helmet on though...
F1 testing LIVE: No cars out on track
As is often the way with the first minutes in the afternoon session of testing, no cars out on track straight away in the afternoon session!
That’s because the mechanics need to adjust the setup, cockpit, pedals and more for the second driver of the day.
Of course, Max Verstappen is the only driver for Red Bull today but he too remains in the garage. Maybe he’s just finishsing his lunch...
F1 testing LIVE: We’re underway with the afternoon session in Bahrain!
Lewis Hamilton is among the drivers in the afternoon session in Bahrain!
Here’s the full list of drivers this afternoon:
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (all day)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
Alpine
Esteban Ocon
McLaren
Lando Norris
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
Haas
Kevin Magnussen
AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries
Williams
Logan Sargeant
Drive to Survive: Season 5 REVIEW
Time to find your helmet, don your fireproof gloves and pack your bags. Because 95 days after we said goodbye to Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel in Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 chugs back into life this weekend as the start of the 2023 season dawns. The car launch season, from the tempered-down to the over-the-top, has concluded and finally we will see cars on track with the first – and much-maligned only – official pre-season test of the season. Where? Bahrain. Also the location where, 11 days from now, motorsport’s greatest show goes racing once more.
Yet while an undertone of eager excitement will immerse fans the world over at the sight of fresh – or perhaps not so fresh – liveries at the Bahrain International Circuit, such delirium won’t be mirrored in the paddock. Rather, it’s back down to business. Tick off your checklist. Screw your nuts and bolts. Contrary to the zing in the air, a wave of apprehension will blow over the paddock and its personnel.
Testing is a strange phenomenon. On the whole, the timesheets are not said to be the priority. Instead, its tweaking set-ups. Trialling different parts. Attaching aero-rakes and dashes of green paint to analyse airflow. Some teams even swing the other way; sandbagging the car’s true performance to disguise their potential from their competitors.
That all being said, this three-day testing window does take on more significance than years gone by. Usually, the teams also come together in Barcelona for at minimum a shakedown. Or perhaps Jerez on the southern Spanish coast. This year though, with 2022’s drastic regulation changes only moderately tinkered with in the off-season – a slightly raised ride-height the most noteworthy change – drivers will only have a day-and-a-half of running to tune their cars appropriately and iron out any issues.
Three days in total and bang: we’re into the first Grand Prix weekend of 23. That’s the number of races, it should be said, not just the year.
Drive to Survive review: Wolff captivates early on but season 5 quickly tails away
Review: The fifth instalment of Netflix’s behind-the-scenes behemoth peaks a tad early - but peaks in quite absorbing fashion
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies