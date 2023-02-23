✕ Close Lewis Hamilton ‘excited’ to unveil new Mercedes F1 car

The 2023 Formula 1 season starts now as we see cars out on track for the first time on day one of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

This year sees 23 races held in a record-breaking calendar, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks to make it three in a row following back-to-back World Championship triumphs.

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team will be targeting improvement following a disappointing 2022 season, while Ferrari will be looking to learn from last year’s mishaps and errors as they eye their first Drivers title in 16 years.

Lance Stroll has been ruled out of the three-day testing window, with Aston Martin test driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place on Thursday morning. Also in action on day one is Max Verstappen, both Ferrari drivers and both Mercedes drivers.

Follow live updates from F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain