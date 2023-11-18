For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

F1’s highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix on the world-famous strip began in disastrous fashion as the first practice session had to be abandoned to fix a loose manhole cover.

F1 is returning to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8-mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City.

But the first session of F1’s newest event had only been going for eight minutes before Carlos Sainz’s car stopped on the lengthy Vegas strip. Replays show his Ferrari car, at speeds of over 200mph, went over a loose drain cover before the Spaniard veered to the side and stopped the car due to substantial floor damage, and Ferrari were furious.

A red flag was thrown and, shortly afterwards, the stewards announced the session would not resume. FP2 was delayed for more than two hours and fans were sent home while the circuit was made safe, before the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sainz topped the timings, with Max Verstappen only sixth. Lewis Hamilton came ninth.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times GMT)

Saturday 18 November

Free practice 3: 4:30am

4:30am Qualifying: 8am

Sunday 19 November

Race: 6am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of the race starts at 4:30am on Sunday morning.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Lewis Hamilton is still targeting his first victory since 2021 (Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 524 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 258 points

3) Lewis Hamiton - 226 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 198 points

5) Lando Norris - 195 points

6) Carlos Sainz - 192 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 170 points

8) George Russell - 156 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points

10) Lance Stroll - 63 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 46 points

13) Alex Albon - 27 points

14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points

18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

20) Liam Lawson - 2 points

21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 782 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 382 points

3) Ferrari - 362 points

4) McLaren - 282 points

5) Aston Martin - 261 points

6) Alpine - 108 points

7) Williams - 28 points

8) AlphaTauri - 21 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

10) Haas - 12 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November