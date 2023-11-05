F1 Brazilian Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Max Verstappen starts on pole
Follow updates from Interlagos as Lewis Hamilton eyes a strong start with Max Verstappen on pole
Max Verstappen required just one lap to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
The triple world champion saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as a huge storm brought a premature end to qualifying in Interlagos.
Verstappen finished three-tenths clear of Leclerc as he chases his 17th win of a remarkable season, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso third and fourth respectively for Aston Martin.
Lewis Hamilton took fifth, one place ahead of George Russell in the other Mercedes, with Lando Norris, who waited too long in the pit lane as the downpour approached, finishing a disappointing seventh.
Aston Martin chief reacts after poor run of form: ‘Lawrence is not happy’
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack revealed owner Lawrence Stroll “is not happy” with the F1 team’s current run of form.
Aston were the surprise package at the start of the season, consistently the second quickest team on the grid behind Red Bull with Fernando Alonso claiming five podiums in the first six races.
However, the team’s performance has declined since the summer break and they have dropped from P2 in the constructors’ championship to P5, with Mercedes, Ferrari and now McLaren all overtaking them.
Full quotes below:
‘Lawrence is not happy’: Aston Martin chief reacts to poor run of form
Aston Martin have gone from best of the rest behind Red Bull to the fifth strongest team on the grid
Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?
Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson
For a career as distinguished as three-time Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna’s, his record at his home race was peculiarly underwhelming. Having made his debut in 1984 and tasted disqualification while leading in 1988, Sao Paulo’s favourite son only claimed his first victory at Interlagos in 1991. And, like much in the Brazilian’s enthralling time in F1, it was no easy ride.
Starting on pole, Senna’s path to victory seemed nailed on until a late gearbox issue forced him to complete the final laps solely in sixth gear. With the heavens having opened too, a stall or a spin seemed excruciatingly inevitable but somehow, in a manner which would have been described as miraculous if it wasn’t Ayrton Senna’s doing, he inched home by two seconds. Physically and mentally exhausted, the hometown hero needed assistance exiting his McLaren cockpit.
Broken, but not beaten.
Read full piece below:
Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?
As Formula One returns to Interlagos, the glorious era of Ayrton Senna still reverberates around the track — and the whole of racing — but it has yet to inspire a new raft of Brazilian drivers, reports Kieran Jackson
Driver Standings after the sprint race on Saturday:
1) Max Verstappen - 499 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 246 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 222 points
4) Carlos Sainz - 184 points
5) Fernando Alonso - 183 points
6) Lando Norris - 176 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 170 points
8) George Russell - 156 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points
11) Lance Stroll - 53 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 45 points
13) Alex Albon - 27 points
14) Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points
18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
20) Liam Lawson - 2 points
21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Max Verstappen thwarts Lando Norris’ bid for first F1 win in Brazil sprint
Sprint race report
Lando Norris’ bid to win for the first time in Formula One was over in the blink of the eye as Max Verstappen claimed another victory in Brazil.
The British driver started from top spot in Saturday’s 24-lap dash to the chequered flag in Interlagos after edging out Verstappen in qualifying.
But Norris, 23, was out-gunned by Verstappen on the short run down to the opening corner to ensure the McLaren man’s wait for a first victory goes on.
Full report below:
Max Verstappen thwarts Lando Norris’s bid for first F1 win in Brazil sprint
The British driver started from top spot in Saturday’s 24-lap dash but could not keep the lead at the start
What is the starting grid for Sunday’s grand prix?
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Lance Stroll
4) Fernando Alonso
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Lando Norris
7) Carlos Sainz
8) George Russell*
9) Sergio Perez
10) Oscar Piastri
11) Nico Hulkenberg
12) Kevin Magnussen
13) Alex Albon
14) Esteban Ocon*
15) Pierre Gasly*
16) Yuki Tsunoda
17) Daniel Ricciardo
18) Valtteri Bottas
19) Logan Sargeant
20) Zhou Guanyu
*Russell, Ocon and Gasly all received two-place grid penalties for impeding in qualifying
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix!
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix with The Independent!
It’s been Max Verstappen’s weekend again so far - the Dutchman is on pole this afternoon and won the sprint race on Saturday, after overpowering Lando Norris at the start.
Charles Leclerc starts alongside the Red Bull today, followed by the Aston Martin pairing of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso.
Stay right here for all the build-up and updates - lights out in Interlagos is at 5pm (GMT).
