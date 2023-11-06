The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 2023 season race schedule: When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
F1 returns to Las Vegas for the first time in over 40 years for the inaugural street race on the famous strip
F1 heads to Las Vegas for the highly-anticipated inaugural race on the world-famous strip and the penultimate grand prix of the 2023 season.
Max Verstappen won his 17th grand prix of a sensational season last time out in Brazil, with Lando Norris claiming second place once again and Fernando Alonso clinching third spot ahead of Sergio Perez after a tremendous late battle in Interlagos.
Mercedes endured a torrid weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, while Charles Leclerc was forced to retire before the race even began due to a mechanical issue with his Ferrari car.
F1 now returns to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8 mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City. There will also be a unique opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.
When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
The next race weekend of the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 17 November - Sunday 19 November in the UK as F1 returns to Vegas.
The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 4:30am (GMT) on Friday with qualifying at 8am.
On Saturday, the third practice session is at 4:30am before qualifying at 8am (GMT) - that’s midnight local time on Friday night.
The race on Sunday morning has a start time of 6am (GMT), which is 10pm on Saturday night in Vegas.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 524 points (champion)
2) Sergio Perez - 258 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 226 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 198 points
5) Lando Norris - 195 points
6) Carlos Sainz - 192 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 170 points
8) George Russell - 156 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points
10) Lance Stroll - 63 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 46 points
13) Alex Albon - 27 points
14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points
18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
20) Liam Lawson - 2 points
21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 782 points (champions)
2) Mercedes - 382 points
3) Ferrari - 362 points
4) McLaren - 282 points
5) Aston Martin - 261 points
6) Alpine - 108 points
7) Williams - 28 points
8) AlphaTauri - 21 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points
10) Haas - 12 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
