Fernando Alonso a doubt for Hungarian Grand Prix with ‘muscular injury’
The 44-year-old Aston Martin driver will miss first practice at the Hungaroring in Budapest
Fernando Alonso is a doubt for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix after sustaining a muscular injury in his back.
The 44-year-old Aston Martin driver will miss first practice on Friday, with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich taking his place.
Aston revealed that two-time world champion Alonso has been managing the issue since the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps last Sunday.
The team also admitted that Alonso’s participation in Sunday’s race is uncertain. He must take part in qualifying on Saturday in order to compete a day later.
A team statement read: “In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back.
“As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1.
“Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll.
“A decision will then be made on Fernando’s participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course.”
Brazilian driver Drugovich, the 2022 F2 champion, has impressed in previous practice outings for Aston Martin and will be in the garage alongside Lance Stroll at the Hungaroring.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments