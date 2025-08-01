F1 Hungarian GP LIVE: Practice schedule and start time with Fernando Alonso doubtful for Budapest race
Follow live F1 updates from the Hungaroring as the drivers build towards qualifying on Saturday
F1 returns to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, round 14 of the 2025 season and the last race before the summer break.
Fernando Alonso has been ruled out of FP1 through injury, with Aston Martin sending in Felipe Drugovich as his replacement. Championship leader Oscar Piastri won the Belgian Grand Prix last time out, with an early overtake on McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris sealing his sixth victory of the season. The Australian now has a 16-point lead over the Briton.
Charles Leclerc secured a podium finish for Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a pit-lane start to come home seventh. However, the seven-time world champion is still chasing a first podium for the Scuderia.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the sprint race at the first race under new team principal Laurent Mekies, while Mercedes endured a weekend to forget. Piastri won last year’s race in Hungary - his first F1 victory - after a contentious team order decision instructed Norris to give up the lead.
How can I watch the GP & qualifying?
The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Qualifying will be shown on Sky’s F1 channel, with broadcasts of each season separately at 12.30pm and 4pm.
Hungarian Grand Prix weekend & 2024 recap
What time is qualifying?
The first qualifying session of the day gets underway at 12.30pm BST, with the second following a few hours later at 4pm BST.
Secret documents and a rallying cry: How Lewis Hamilton is trying to revive Ferrari
Prior to a Belgian Grand Prix weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton, whose last F1 win came here a year ago with Mercedes, the question posed to the Ferrari driver without a podium to his name this year was an innocuous one. His answer, however, was an unyielding message to his beleaguered Ferrari team.
Asked whether he’d been at the Maranello factory in the last few weeks, Hamilton replied that he had. A “couple of days each week”, he detailed. Then, untriggered, the British driver, often so reluctant to reveal the inner workings of his mind, went into full disclosure mode.
“I’ve called on lots of meetings with the heads of the team, so I’ve sat with John [Elkann], Benedetto [Vigna] and Fred [Vasseur],” Hamilton said, referring to the Ferrari chair, CEO and team principal – the three-pronged executive team who lured the 40-year-old to the Scuderia.
Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull for 2026 F1 season
Max Verstappen has ended speculation over his short-term future by insisting he will stay at Red Bull for the 2026 F1 season.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen, who has a £50m-a-deal until the end of the 2028 season, has been strongly linked with Mercedes in recent months ahead of a new set of F1 regulations next year, with the Silver Arrows the rumoured frontrunners. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has previously declared his interest in signing one of the sport’s generational talents.
Verstappen has also only won two races this year in a car which is the fourth-quickest on the grid and, as detailed by The Independent on Tuesday, the Dutchman has an exit clause allowing him to leave if he is lower than third in the drivers’ standings by the summer break.
Fernando Alonso doubtful for Budapest race after injury
Aston Martin statement: "In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back. As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1.
“Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll. A decision will then be made on Fernando’s participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course."
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Friday’s practice session ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The 14th round of the 2025 season takes place at the Hungaroring this weekend, with Oscar Piastri holding a 16-point lead over teammate Lando Norris in the Drivers’ Championship after last week’s rain-hit race at Spa.
