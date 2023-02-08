F1 news LIVE: FIA president makes shock change and stuns the paddock
Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of the FIA
Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.
The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.
Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.
An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without prior approval” but Domenicali - head of F1, not the FIA - spoke out against this, saying: “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.”
The FIA, which governs F1, insists Ben Sulayem’s move has long been in the pipeline, and follows a restructuring of the organisation after he assumed the presidency from Jean Todt in December 2021.
But his revelation in a letter to the sport’s team principals and F1 bosses on Monday that the FIA’s director of single-seater racing Nikolas Tombazis should now be their main contact has sent ripples around the grid with the new season less than a month away.
Sulayem, who remains in charge of the FIA, was centre stage in F1 last season, sitting with the drivers in the moments before races, and handing out trophies at a number of grands prix.
More recently, he has used his social media platforms to address the thorny topic of new teams in F1.
However, in an extract of Ben Sulayem’s letter, the former rally driver wrote: “My stated objective was to be a non-executive president via the recruitment of a team of professional managers, which has now been largely completed.
“Therefore, going forward, your day-to-day contact for all matters on F1 will be with Nikolas and his team, while I will focus on strategic matters with my leadership team.”
F1 news: Red Bull reveal 2023 car livery and confirm engine deal with Ford
Red Bull unveiled their 2023 car in a glitzy season launch event in New York City on Friday - and confirmed an engine partnership with Ford from 2026.
Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, revealed the RB19 livery in the Big Apple, with a notable difference in design not apparent from last year’s all-conquering RB18.
Verstappen, alongside team-mate Sergio Perez and third driver Daniel Ricciardo, was present stateside with just over a month until the new season starts in Bahrain.
Red Bull also confirmed a deal with Ford as an engine supplier from 2026, forming Red Bull-Ford Powertrains. Ford will return to Formula 1 after a 22-year absence, having last been involved in 2004 alongside Jaguar.
“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership,” said Horner. “As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition.
F1 news: When are other F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?
The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.
All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.
Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:
AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)
Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)
McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)
Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)
Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)
Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)
F1 news: Alfa Romeo unveil 2023 Formula 1 car ahead of new season
Alfa Romeo unveiled their 2023 Formula 1 car at a special launch event in Zurich on Tuesday morning.
Alfa’s C43 challenger, sporting a luxurious red-and-black livery, will be driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu this year, with most of the development concerning the rear of the car and the floor amid a tweak in the technical regulations.
Both Bottas and Zhou were present in Switzerland for the eventand will drive the car for the first time in a shakedown in Barcelona, before pre-season testing in Bahrain on 23-25 February.
The first race of the 2023 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place a week later on 3-5 March.
“You always get excited [with the launch of a new car] and we’re really fortunate people to drive these machines,” said Bottas, who is embarking on his second season with Alfa having left Mercedes after the 2021 campaign.
“It’s a privilege to see the car and then drive it. We need to achieve more and aim for better and higher [this year]. We need to keep improving, better consistency, more points. How to get there is the tricky bit.”
F1 news: Alex Albon urges ‘clarity’ over F1 driver ban on political statements
Alex Albon has urged for “clarity” on the FIA’s new rule banning Formula 1 drivers from making political statements.
World motorsport’s governing body has updated its international sporting code with a new regulation whereby drivers will be in breach if they make or display “political, religious and personal statements… unless previously approved in writing by the FIA.”
Drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and the now-retired Sebastian Vettel have been vocal and outspoken on matters such as racial inequality, minority rights and climate change and this new rule seems to be clamping down on such shows of protest.
And British-Thai driver Albon, ahead of his second season with Williams, told the media on Monday that the situation was “somewhat confusing” and insisted the drivers need to be able to “speak freely” on matters close to their heart.
“Political stances are a very sensitive area so we need clarity from the FIA on what they’re trying to tell us,” the 26-year-old said at Williams’ 2023 car launch in Oxford.
“On a personal side it is somewhat confusing. We were very much for ‘We Race as One’ and now it seems like the FIA are trying to go away from that. So we need to be open in dialogue about what they’re trying to do but of course, we need to be able to speak freely.”
F1 news: FIA formally opens applications for new teams to join F1 grid
The FIA have formally opened the process for applications to join the Formula 1 grid for 2025 at the earliest
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last month verbally announced that world motorsport’s governing body were opening an “expressions of interest” process for new teams to join the paddock.
Since then, Andretti have announced a partnership with General Motors under their Cadillac brand to target an F1 entry, while Audi has purchased a minority stake in Sauberahead of their entry in 2026, when new engine regulations come into force.
Now the FIA have formally confirmed the application process, with prospective entries having until 30 April to submit applications - with a decision expected by 30 June. In a statement on Thursday, the FIA detailed that entries would be based on “rigorous financial and technical analysis” and “sustainability and positive societal impact criteria.”
F1 news: ‘I had bananas thrown at me’: Lewis Hamilton details racist abuse suffered at school
Lewis Hamilton said he had bananas thrown at him and was repeatedly called the “n-word” at school.
The seven time Formula One world champion, who was born and educated in Stevenage, detailed the racial abuse in the On Purpose podcast, released on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is preparing for his 17th season in F1, said: “For me, school was the most traumatising and most difficult part of my life.
“I was already being bullied at the age of six. At that particular school I was one of three kids of colour and just bigger, stronger, bullying kids were throwing me around a lot of the time.
“And the constant jabs, the things that are either thrown at you, like bananas, or people that would use the n-word just so relaxed. People calling you half-caste and not knowing where you fit in. That for me was difficult.
“In my (secondary) school there were six or seven black kids out of 1,200 kids and three of us were put outside the headmasters’ office all the time. The headmaster just had it out for us – and particularly me.”
F1 news: Christian Horner details RB19 changes as Red Bull unveil new car
Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull have only made “subtle changes” to their new car ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
After claiming the constructors’ championship in 2022, the team principal has lauded the talent of his drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
And Horner believes the team can get even better despite their dominance last season after showcasing the RB19.
“It’s taking all the lessons from the RB18,” Horner said. “There’s been some subtle changes. The tyres are slightly different too but RB19 draws on all the strengths.
F1 news: ‘Everyone wants a title battle’: Max Verstappen challenges F1 rivals to step up
Max Verstappen has challenged Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to raise their game and provide him with the championship battle that Formula One needs.
Verstappen ran away with last season’s title, winning 15 of the 22 races, to secure his second championship with four rounds to spare. In contrast, Hamilton, in his under-performing Mercedes, endured the worst year of his career as he failed to win a race and finished 214 points adrift.
But when addressing the prospect of renewing his rivalry with Hamilton at Red Bull’s season launch in New York, Verstappen, 25, said: “In the interest of the sport you always want the teams to be super-close.
“I do think it was close last year, but as a team we executed a lot of things better than the others and that was why the points gap was so big. I never felt, apart from two or three races, that we absolutely dominated. But for the general interest of Formula One, everyone wants a title battle with multiple teams involved.”
