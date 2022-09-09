F1 practice LIVE: Minute’s silence to mark passing of Queen Elizabeth II before FP1 at Italian Grand Prix
Follow all the action at first practice as the Italian Grand Prix weekend gets underway
The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with Max Verstappen surging towards a second World Championship after winning a fourth straight race in Zandvoort.
The Red Bull driver has a 109-point lead at the top of the Drivers Standings with seven races to go after overtaking Lewis Hamilton late on to win his home Grand Prix, with George Russell coming second and Charles Leclerc completing the podium in third. Hamilton, who led for much of the race, did not benefit from two safety car periods and ultimately finished fourth while Carlos Sainz was demoted from fifth to eighth after the Ferrari man was handed a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release in the pit lane, with Sergio Perez instead finishing fifth.
This weekend, F1 finshes the European swing at Autodromo Nazionale Monza - which is celebrating its 100th anniversary - for the Italian Grand Prix; a race memorable in 2021 for Daniel Ricciardo leading a McLaren one-two and Verstappen and Hamilton crashing at turn one.
A minute’s silence will be held before first practice at 1pm (BST) today to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
F1 practice - Italian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton to start Italian Grand Prix from back of grid after engine penalty
Lewis Hamilton will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix following an engine penalty. The British driver will be forced to take on his fourth power unit of the campaign in Monza – one more than is allowed under Formula One’s rules.
Hamilton’s impending punishment effectively ends his hopes of fighting for victory, a week after he apologised for accusing his team of “f****** screwing” him following a strategy blunder at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion might have been able to reach the end of the 22-race campaign using three engines before his opening-lap collision with Fernando Alonso in Spa-Francorchamps a fortnight ago.
Hamilton was launched airborne after he made contact with the Spaniard – an accident which saw Alonso label Hamilton an “idiot”. He sustained a water leak following the impact of the crash and Mercedes do not believe the engine is fit-for-use in its full capacity.
Lewis Hamilton to start Italian Grand Prix from back of grid after engine penalty
The British driver will be forced to take on his fourth power unit of the campaign in Monza
F1 practice: All eyes on Ferrari at Monza as Lewis Hamilton sees hopes of maintaining record dented with penalty
Just as quickly as the door opened at Zandvoort for Lewis Hamilton to clinch his first win of the season – and extend his year-on-year Grand Prix victory record – a Max Verstappen surge on quick softs slammed it shut. Now with seven races to go, Hamilton will already be looking to Singapore in three weeks’ time despite his arrival in Italy this weekend.
The seven-time world champion will take an engine penalty, demoting a Mercedes excruciatingly short on raw speed in 2022 to the back of the grid at the quickest circuit on the calendar here at Monza.
In a futile season where the Silver Arrows’ hybrid domination has been rendered a thing of the past, Hamilton’s 16-year record of winning at least one race in every season he’s competed in F1 has been pigeonholed as something to strive for in the closing months. By his fans that is, not the man himself.
“I don’t care about records,” he said in Thursday’s press conference. “For me it’s about winning another World Championship. The feeling of winning it is so unique and special. But of course the idea that no driver in history has gone past seven, you want to try to accomplish that.
“I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt - I focus a lot on that. I’m feeling fit, I love what I’m doing and I don’t plan on stopping any time soon.”
That last line has extra wieght, amid reports that Mercedes are considering giving a reserve contract to Daniel Ricciardo next year as a back-up for 2024 in case Hamilton opts not to extend his deal beyond 2023.
All eyes on Ferrari at Monza as Hamilton sees hopes of maintaining record dented
Hamilton will start from the back of the grid while Charles Leclerc plays down Ferrari’s chances on special weekend for Scuderia
F1 practice: What time is the Italian Grand Prix?
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 9 September
- Free Practice 1: 1pm
- Free Practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 10 September
- Free Practice 3: Midday
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 11 September
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying live on Sky Sports Main Event at 3pm on Saturday. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying and the race at 6:30pm (BST) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
F1 practice - Italian Grand Prix: Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’
Sir Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as a “symbol of hope” and “truly like no other” following the death of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.
Seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton was knighted for services to motorsports in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List, and is preparing for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, which will go ahead on Sunday as planned. A minute’s silence is set to take place before practice on Friday and another is expected ahead of the race.
In a post on Instagram, Hamilton wrote: “How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen? She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives.
“Since the sad news yesterday, I’ve been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness.
“She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt.” Hamilton also received an MBE following his maiden world title win in 2008.
Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’
The seven-time Formula One world champion was knighted last year
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies