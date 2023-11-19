Lando Norris posts update from hospital after Las Vegas crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lando Norris is “feeling okay” after he was discharged from hospital following his frightening crash at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver slammed into a concrete wall at 180mph after losing control of his car on the third lap of the inaugural race.

The 24-year-old British driver was taken to the University Medical Centre in Las Vegas for “precautionary investigations”.

But Norris is expected to be fit for next weekend’s season-concluding race in Abu Dhabi and McLaren are confident he will be given the green light by the FIA’s medical team.

Norris posted on Instagram and said: “Rough day. Big impact. But feeling okay! Thanks for all the messages. See you next weekend.”

In a post-race press release from McLaren, the driver also said: “An unfortunate end to our Las Vegas GP weekend. I just bottomed out on the restart, lost the rear and hit the wall.

“Not the way we wanted the weekend to end. Big thanks go to the medical staff for checking me over, and to the team for the work they’ll now put in on the car. One week to reset and go again for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella added: “The most important thing today is that Lando is in good condition after what looked like a scary accident in a very fast section of this circuit.”

Additional reporting from PA