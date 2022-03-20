Lewis Hamilton had to “disconnect from the world” to get over the heartache of losing the 2021 world championship on the last lap of the closing race.

Hamilton was left shellshocked after his apparent procession to victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was turned on its head by the late introduction of a safety car. The controversial application of rules around lapped cars by race director Michael Masi allowed Verstappen to close the gap and race a one-lap shootout for the title, which the Dutchman won to earn his maiden world championship and deny Hamilton a record eighth crown.

Hamilton handled the disappointment with dignity, congratulating Verstappen and his father Jos before attending the podium ceremony. But in the following weeks he was barely heard from at all as he shut off from social media and took time out to digest the race.

“I didn’t want to be reactive during that time,” Hamilton told Sky Sports ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. “When something bad happens you have an immediate reaction with the emotion, it’s very raw. I stepped away from social media, so disconnecting from the world and staying in the present.

“During the pandemic I had barely seen my family. I wanted to take a step back and revaluate my life. I came to the realisation that I wouldn’t let it define my career. “

Hamilton’s often fesity rivalry with Verstappen was the defining story of the 2021 season, but the Briton insists he holds no grudge.

“For me and Max, we see each other in the paddock and things are normal. But on the other side, we are both ruthless. It’s important we do that with compassion and with respect. The line is crossed every now and then. I’m a lot older so it’s easier to get over those things.”