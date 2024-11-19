Martin Brundle sends Damon Hill touching farewell message after Sky F1 exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Martin Brundle paid tribute to Damon Hill’s work as a pundit for Sky Sports F1 after the 1996 world champion announced he would be leaving the channel following 13 years.

Hill, whose last race as a Sky pundit was in Brazil a fortnight ago, joined Sky alongside 65-year-old Brundle when the broadcaster won the rights to F1 in the UK in 2012.

Brundle, who is the main co-commentator alongside Damon Hill and is known for his famous grid walks, thanked 64-year-old Hill for their years spent working together and “decades of friendship” – before adding there was “much more to come.”

“Damon I’ve had the pleasure and privilege of both racing against you and commentating on you in F1, working alongside you on SkyF1, and decades of friendship,” Brundle said on X.

“It’s been a blast, with much more to come. MB.”

Hill replied: “That’s jolly decent of you old chap! Thanks for the privilege of seeing the master at his work for the last 13 years.

“Like the proverbial Swan, no one can see all the paddling you do to make it look so easy.”

Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham also paid tribute to Hill, saying on X: “You are one of a kind champ. What a privilege it has been working with you.

Martin Brundle paid tribute to Damon Hill for his work at Sky Sports F1 ( Getty Images )

“Countless great memories with lots of laughs. I promise to work on my short game so you still want to hang out with me.”

Hill recently insisted he did not have a “vendetta” against Max Verstappen following criticism of the Red Bull driver following the Mexican Grand Prix last month.

Hill, son of two-time F1 world champion Graham Hill, claimed his sole F1 title in 1996 with Williams and won 22 grands prix, driving also for Brabham, Arrows and Jordan before retiring after the 1999 season.

Brundle is set to appear as a pundit this weekend at the second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.