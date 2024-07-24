Max Verstappen makes deal with Red Bull about overnight sim racing

Support truly

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that Max Verstappen has agreed with the team that he will not drive sim racing events late into the night.

Verstappen came in for criticism from some fans, and ex-driver Nico Rosberg, when he competed in a sim racing event that lasted into the early hours of Sunday morning, ahead of that day’s Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

And the Dutchman could only manage to come in fifth place on the day, with a frustrating race at the Hungaroring including a collision with Lewis Hamilton and a public criticism of Red Bull’s strategy over the team radio.

He was clearly frustrated after the race, saying that “people who say ‘you are too frustrated, you went too far in your comments, you disrespect the team’” can “all f*** off” in a post-race media session.

And Marko, writing in a column for Speedweek, wrote that “of course it didn’t take long for criticism to arise - no wonder, given that he [Verstappen] spends half the night playing sim racing”.

“I have to say this: In Imola, he didn’t go to bed until three o’clock in the morning after a sim racing session - and then won the Grand Prix.

“Max has a different sleep rhythm and he had his seven hours of sleep. His late-night sim race on the Hungarian weekend only came about because a driver in his team cancelled.

“Nevertheless, we have agreed that he will no longer run sim races this late in future,” added the Austrian.

Verstappen was not the only irritated driver after the race, with McLaren’s Lando Norris clearly angered by his team’s decision to order him to gift the win to Oscar Piastri.

Norris eventually finished in second place and remains second in the F1 world championship, with the Briton 76 points behind Verstappen.