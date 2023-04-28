For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen has once again questioned his long-term future in Formula 1 after the shake-up to the sprint format announced this week.

Coming into play for the first time in Azerbaijan this weekend, qualifying for Sunday’s race will take place on Friday afternoon after first practice - and the only practice session of the weekend.

Saturday will be ‘sprint day’ with a new sprint shootout qualifying session before the sprint race, which will have no impact on the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

In contrast to most of the field, Verstappen is not in favour of the changes and after raising the prospect of quitting the sport a month ago in Australia, the Red Bull driver doubled down on those thoughts in Baku on Thursday.

“I always said that even if there won’t be any more sprint races, if we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question yourself: is it worth it?” Verstappen said.

“I do like racing. I do like winning. I know that, of course, there is the salary and everything, and you have a good life. But is it actually a good life?

“I think sometimes you get to a point in your career where maybe you want to do other stuff.

“I have the contract until the end of 2028 and then we’ll review again, but I do feel that if it’s getting at one point too much, then it’s time for a change.”

Max Verstappen has once again questioned his long-term future in Formula 1 (Getty Images)

Verstappen currently has a 15-point lead - to team-mate Sergio Perez - in the World Championship after winning two of the first three races of the season.

The 25-year-old is the heavy favourite to make it three titles in a row in a dominant Red Bull car this year.

Yet by next year, Verstappen will race in his 10th consecutive season in the sport and despite his relatively young age - and a £40m-a-year contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season - he does admit to looking to a future beyond F1.

“This sounds very weird for people from the outside, because they’re like: ‘Oh, you’re in Formula 1, you’re winning!’” Verstappen added.

“And probably I would have said the same when I was in their position. But once you’re in it, it’s not always how it looks like or how people think your life is.

“I mean, yes, it’s great, it’s amazing and I can do a lot of things. I’m very independent. But there is always a limit to certain things.”