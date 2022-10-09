Jump to content

Max Verstappen crowned world champion for second time in bizarre end to Japanese Grand Prix

Verstappen did not know he was world champion when he crossed the line amid confusing scenes at Suzuka

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 09 October 2022 09:42
Comments
<p>Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is still the world champion (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)</p>

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is still the world champion (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

(AP)

Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion for the second time after winning a rain-hit Japanese Grand Prix, but amid chaotic scenes at Suzuka and uncertainty over how many points the Red Bull driver received for winning the shortened race.

Verstappen’s title was seemingly confirmed following a dominant performance and after title rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a five-second penalty.

It meant Sergio Perez was promoted to second place, giving Verstappen the points swing he needed to defend his championship.

Verstappen was told afterwards that he had won the world title, but the Dutchman appeared confused and asked: “Are you sure?”

It later transpired that full points had been awarded for the race, which was cut short due to rain, wet conditions and a lengthy red flag stoppage.

Verstappen knew he would win his second championship with four races to spare if he won the race and Leclerc did not finish at least second.

The way the 25-year-old’s title was confirmed stood at odds with the nature of his dominant performances this season.

Verstappen has won 12 of the 18 races held so far this season, producing a series of masterful drives in an all-conquering Red Bull car - as illustrated by his win at Suzuka where he put over 25 seconds between himself and Leclerc in the wet.

Following the uncertainty of last season’s title, where Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after an error from race director Michael Masi, there was no doubt of the Dutchman’s class this campaign.

“It’s crazy, very mixed emotions,” Verstappen said afterwards. “Winning the race and winning the Championship, what a year we’ve had so far. Something I could never imagine happening after last year fighting to the end, but we’ve had such a good car.

“Here and in the factory they’ve been working flat out. The work we’ve done with Honda, every year constantly improving, to win now twice is very emotional here with everyone watching. Very proud we could do it here.

“First one is more emotional, second one is beautiful with the season we’ve had. One-twos we’ve had, it’s been a pretty special here. You have to remind yourself of it because these type of years don’t usually happen.”

More follows

