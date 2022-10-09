F1 LIVE: Japanese GP updates as race red-flagged after Carlos Sainz crash on first lap
Follow all the action at the Japanese GP as race is red-flagged after big Carlos Sainz crash on lap one
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap today and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.
But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a slower Verstappen as the pair prepared for their respective flying laps; Norris called for Verstappen to be given a penalty afterwards but the Dutchman was handed a reprimand by the stewards and keeps his pole position.
Esteban Ocon’s Alpine was fifth behind the Red Bull of Sergio Perez and the Mercedes pair of George Russell – who had gone fastest in Friday’s wet session – and Lewis Hamilton will start the race eighth and sixth respectively, with Fernando Alonso in-between.
Follow all the action live on The Independent - the race has been red-flagged:
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Here’s the top-10 now after the first three laps!
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Sergio Perez
4) Esteban Ocon
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Fernando Alonso
7) George Russell
8) Daniel Ricciardo (up three places)
9) Yuki Tsunoda (up four places)
10) Mick Schumacher
Great start for the Japanese driver and the outgoing Aussie at Suzuka! Sebastian Vettel, who started ninth, spun early on and is all the way down to 16th.
His Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll made a lot of progress though - up from P18 to P11!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Red flag!
We have a red flag near enough straight away here - they’re going to have to clear Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and Alex Albon’s Williams - and with rain intensifying, race control have taken the cars back to the gird! Race is paused on lap three...
It remains to be seen when we’ll get back underway - a reminder that all cars can change tyres under red flag conditions!
Also worth pointing out that, unlike Singapore, we do have a deadline both in terms of the official three-hour deadline as well as daylight hours!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Lights out!
Oh it was neck-and-neck between Leclerc and Verstappen into turn one and two - the Ferrari got the better start but the Red Bull JUST holds his position!
The front-two some distance down the road ahead of Sergio Perez, who got ahead of Carlos Sainz - who has then crashed! He’s out of the race - his rear wing is completely broken! Big shunt by the looks of things.
Safety car! Sebastian Vettel also went off the track early on but looks to still be on track... Alex Albon also out of the race!
Sainz simply lost control on a very wet track in Suzuka... and it’s getting heavier! Will some of the field switch to wet tyres early on?
Blimey - loads of drama on lap one!
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Formation lap!
Looks like most - if not all - the cars are on intermediate tyres as they go round this Suzuka circuit for the formation lap.
A lot of spray from the off here - and it’s just getting wetter in rural Japan here! Should make for an intriguing start around this classic old-school favourite of a track.
Could Charles Leclerc get ahead of Max Verstappen from the start - and what sort of progress can wet-weather specialist and five-time Japan GP winner Lewis Hamilton make from P6, and his team-mate George Russell from P8?
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Rain is still falling!
This should be a cracker - the rain looks to be getting slightly heavier at Suzuka, so the start will be crucial as will tyre management and pit stops!
Will we get a red flag in these wet conditions too? Not out of the question that’s for sure.
A reminder of the starting grid today:
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Carlos Sainz
4) Sergio Perez
5) Esteban Ocon
6) Lewis Hamilton
7) Fernando Alonso
8) George Russell
9) Sebastian Vettel
10) Lando Norris
11) Daniel Ricciardo
12) Valtteri Bottas
13) Yuki Tsunoda
14) Zhou Guanyu
15) Mick Schumacher
16) Alex Albon
17) Kevin Magnussen
18) Lance Stroll
19) Nicholas Latifi
Pit lane) Pierre Gasly
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: What does Max Verstappen need to win the world title today?
Max Verstappen failed to claim his second world title in Singapore last weekend but his seventh-placed finish still means he is in prime position to wrap up the Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix.
The 25-year-old has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings, with only the Ferrari man and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez (106 points behind) able to mathematically stop the Dutchman.
With the 2021 cost-cap saga being delayed to after this weekend’s Grand Prix, focus turns to action on track: here’s what Verstappen needs this weekend to wrap up a dominant title as F1 returns to Suzuka.
What Verstappen needs
Verstappen has won 11 races out of 17 this season and leads second-placed Leclerc by 104 points heading to Japan, the first of the five remaining races.
There are a possible 138 points available until the end of the season – five race wins at 25 points each, a fastest lap point at each and eight points for the sprint race winner in Sao Paulo.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Nyck de Vries lands F1 seat at AlphaTauri as Pierre Gasly joins Alpine for 2023
Nyck de Vries will race in Formula One next season for AlphaTauri after he was announced as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly.
The 27-year-old Dutchman impressed on his F1 debut as he stepped in for Alex Albon to finish ninth at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this season.
A champion in both Formula 2 and Formula E, de Vries has an impressive CV and is pleased to have landed a seat in F1.
De Vries replaces Gasly, who raced for AlphaTauri – formerly Toro Rosso – for five and a half years, having also spent half a season with Red Bull.
Having come through the young driver programme with Red Bull, the Frenchman now completes Alpine’s line-up alongside compatriot Esteban Ocon – with Fernando Alonso leaving for Aston Martin.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: QUALIFYING REPORT
Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.
But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a slower Verstappen as the pair prepared for their respective flying laps; Norris called for Verstappen to be given a penalty afterwards but the Dutchman was handed a reprimand by the stewards and keeps his pole position.
“We were on our outlap and we were all lining up to create a gap to everyone and then somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane,” explained Verstappen. “But I was on the point of accelerating and I was on very cold tyres, so I had a little moment and that’s why he had to drive around me.
“But if he had just a bit more respect for me, because everyone is anyway lining up and I don’t think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so by trying to pass me you create that kind of thing.”
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: It’s raining in Suzuka!
As the cars head out for their reconssaince laps before heading to the grid, the rain is still falling at Suzuka - but it’s only slow and steady!
Not as heavy as we saw last week in Singapore, so we should get a start on time. Most cars have gone out on intermediates, with a few on full wets.
Max Verstappen looking very relaxed and confident in his garage, on a day where he could win the world title!
Also an update on the starting grid: Pierre Gasly, who qualified in 17th, will start from the pit lane due to a new rear wing...
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo won’t race in F1 next year but Aussie is targeting return in 2024
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula 1 grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024. Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri for next season.
Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.
With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead will be gunning for a drive the following year.
“To be honest, the Gasly news I was aware of, I knew they were talking for a while and I knew they were very interested in Pierre,” he said, shortly after qualifying 11th for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.
Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in F1 next year but eyes return in 2024
The 33-year-old Australian has been heavily linked with a role as a reserve driver at Mercedes
