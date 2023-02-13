F1 news LIVE: McLaren and Aston Martin set to launch 2023 cars at livery reveal
McLaren launch their 2023 car at 17:30 (GMT) while Aston Martin reveal their livery two hours later at Silverstone
McLaren and Aston Martin launch their 2023 cars on Monday evening as we near the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
Lando Norris and new team-mate Oscar Piastri will be present at McLaren’s reveal at their HQ in Woking while Aston - who now have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso partnering Lance Stroll - launch their car at Silverstone.
Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.
An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without prior approval” but Domenicali - head of F1, not the FIA - spoke out against this, saying: “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.”
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 news: ‘Everyone wants a title battle’: Max Verstappen challenges F1 rivals to step up
Max Verstappen has challenged Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to raise their game and provide him with the championship battle that Formula One needs.
Verstappen ran away with last season’s title, winning 15 of the 22 races, to secure his second championship with four rounds to spare. In contrast, Hamilton, in his under-performing Mercedes, endured the worst year of his career as he failed to win a race and finished 214 points adrift.
But when addressing the prospect of renewing his rivalry with Hamilton at Red Bull’s season launch in New York, Verstappen, 25, said: “In the interest of the sport you always want the teams to be super-close.
“I do think it was close last year, but as a team we executed a lot of things better than the others and that was why the points gap was so big. I never felt, apart from two or three races, that we absolutely dominated. But for the general interest of Formula One, everyone wants a title battle with multiple teams involved.”
‘Everyone wants a title battle’: Max Verstappen challenges F1 rivals to step up
Red Bull and their Dutch driver ran away with last season’s drivers and constructors’ titles
F1 news: F1 boss insists sport will ‘never put a gag’ on drivers speaking out on political issues
Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali implored the sport will “never put a gag on anyone” in wake of the FIA’s ban on drivers making political statements.
The FIA updated their international sporting code in the off-season to implement a regulation stating that drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make “political, religious or personal” statements without prior approval from F1’s governing body.
The likes of Lewis Hamilton and the recently retired Sebastian Vettel have regularly spoken out on matters such as racial inequality, minority rights and climate change and this new rule seems to be a clampdown on their ability to highlight issues close to their heart.
Max Verstappen also labelled the rule “unnecessary” at Red Bull’s car launch last week while Williams driver Alex Albon stated this week the regulation was “somewhat confusing” and urged “clarity” to be brought to the table.
While Domenicali believed the FIA would indeed provide further details in the near future, the ex-Ferrari chief insisted that the sport was eager to encourage drivers raising important political issues.
“F1 will never put a gag on anyone,” he told The Guardian. “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is. We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.
“We are talking about 20 drivers, 10 teams and many sponsors, they have different ideas, different views. I cannot say one is right, one is wrong but it is right, if needed, to give them a platform to discuss their opinions in an open way.”
F1 boss says sport will ‘never put a gag’ on drivers speaking out on political issues
Lewis Hamilton has regularly spoken out on matters such as racial inequality and minority rights
F1 news: McLaren and Aston Martin launch their cars tonight!
McLaren and Aston Martin launch their 2023 cars on Monday evening as we near the start of the 2023 Formula 1 season.
Lando Norris and new team-mate Oscar Piastri will be present at McLaren’s reveal at their HQ in Woking while Aston - who now have two-time world champion Fernando Alonso partnering Lance Stroll - launch their car at Silverstone.
McLaren reveal their car at 5:30pm (GMT) and Aston Martin at 7:30pm (GMT).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies