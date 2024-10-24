Mexican Grand Prix betting tips

Ferrari to win the race and set the fastest lap - 6/1 Bet365

Ferrari played the role of spoilers at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix as they hampered hopes of an epic conclusion to the F1 title battle and bettors shouldn’t be surprised if they do something similar at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc led home Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari one-two in Austin with Max Verstappen filling the other place on the podium to extend his lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

Verstappen’s title rival Lando Norris had initially claimed third place, only to be handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track while overtaking Verstappen that dropped him to fourth.

Norris is now 57 points adrift in the title race with only 146 available so he ideally needs to win the race in Mexico to keep his hopes of securing his first title alive and betting sites make him the 11/4 joint-favourite to win at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, alongside Leclerc.

Mexican Grand Prix weekend timetable Friday and Saturday times BST, Sunday time GMT Friday Practice 1: 7.30pm-8.30pm Practice 2: 11pm-12am Saturday Practice 3: 6.30pm-7.30pm Qualifying: 10pm-11pm Sunday Race: 8pm *Every session will be available to watch on Sky Sports F1*

Verstappen is a 3/1 chance with F1 betting sites to win the Mexican Grand Prix for the fourth time in a row and sixth overall. He certainly knows the track better than most but whether his Red Bull has the pace to beat Ferrari or McLaren remains to be seen.

So, it seems Norris’ biggest competition in this one will again come from Leclerc and his Ferrari teammate Sainz after their one-two in Texas put them in contention for the Constructors’ Championship.

They are now just eight points behind Red Bull and 48 behind leaders McLaren, so it’s all to play for this weekend, with both championships still wide open.

Ferrari have won the Constructors’ title a record 16 times in total, but it’s been 16 years since they were last celebrating and the pressure is on the Scuderia to deliver some silverware after a barren run.

The Italian’s track record in Mexico isn’t the best with Alain Prost the last Ferrari driver to win this race in 1990. However, they were set up for success last year when Leclerc and Sainz locked out the front row of the grid in qualifying, only for Leclerc to finish third after contact early in the race, one place ahead of Sainz.

With every point crucial at this stage, plenty of teams will also be gunning for the extra one that comes with setting the fastest lap of the race. Ferrari have set the fastest lap three times this season and the race win/fastest lap double pays 6/1 on certain betting apps, including bet365.

Mexican Grand Prix prediction: Ferrari to win the race and set the fastest lap – 6/1 Bet365

