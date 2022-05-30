Formula 1 drivers shocked Mick Schumacher’s car split in two in ‘massive’ crash at Monaco Grand Prix

The Haas driver’s crash took him out of the race on Sunday

Sarah Rendell
Monday 30 May 2022 15:34
<p>Mick Schumacher’s Haas breaks in half after a crash in the Monaco Grand Prix (Christian Bruna/AP)</p>

Formula 1 drivers were “shocked” to see Haas star Mick Schumacher’s car rip in half during his crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Schumacher lost control of the car coming into the swimming pool section after switching to dry tyres following poor weather conditions. The 23-year-old, son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, escaped unharmed but that did not stop his colleagues from sharing their shock at the wreckage.

“When I saw the gearbox completely out, it was quite shocking,” AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly told Motorsport.com. “For the red flag, they took some time, but it was the right thing to do. I was a bit surprised we had [virtual safety car] and not a safety car straight away. But I need to review the race, it was quite long, quite a lot happened.”

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel, who is a close friend of Schumacher, shared his relief that the Haas youngster was okay.

“It’s so easy to get it wrong so quickly,” Schumacher’s fellow German said. “I don’t know exactly what happened to him, I haven’t seen it. The main thing is he is okay.

“There is no doubt that he is capable of doing a lot more than what he is showing at the minute, but I think you guys need to give him a bit of a break.”

Meanwhile, Alpine driver Fernando Alonso called the crash “massive”.

Schumacher is yet to score a point in F1 and is in the second season of his career. He will have to wait until 12 June at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to see if he can secure his first points, but for now he is reflecting on the huge crash.

“It felt super weird,” Schumacher said via Autosport. “From what I saw on the video, it just seemed like we were like 10 centimetres further out. And that kind of triggered maybe a wet patch or whatever with the front wheel, which then translated into a rear-wheel slide.

“That’s where basically the rear came around. I tried to correct it and that’s why it went to the left. It’s very, very unfortunate and very annoying.”

