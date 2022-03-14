F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton set to change name and Mercedes’ ‘spaceship’ mirrors scrutinised
The 2022 Formula 1 season is just days from getting underway in Bahrain after an exciting week of testing
It’s race week as F1 returns with the Bahrain Grand Prix kicking off the 2022 season.
It promises to be one of the most exciting years in the sport to date after Max Verstappen’s thrilling win over Lewis Hamilton last year in Abu Dhabi to clinch his maiden world crown. The war of words between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff continues, with Red Bull and Mercedes likely to have company at the top of the grid after the new rules and regulations.
Ferrari impressed during testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, with the exciting prospect of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz able to challenge Hamilton, Verstappen, George Russell and Sergio Perez week to week. The problems for McLaren mean Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who was ill all last week in Bahrain, may have to wait a little longer to move up into contention.
Follow all the live news this week and build-up to the season opener below:
George Russell on Toto Wolff phone call to step up to F1 big time
When Lewis Hamilton was ruled out of the Sakhir Grand Prix late in 2020, after contracting the coronavirus, it was Toto Wolff contacting George Russell this time.
“I got a phone call from Toto at 2 a.m.,” Russell said. “I was in the bathroom, which was slightly awkward.”
Russell stunned many observers with the level of his driving. He outshone the vastly more experienced Bottas, set the fastest lap, and could even have won if not for poor team decisions.
That driving was even more exceptional because, not only had he never raced in Hamilton’s car, he also has bigger feet and to fit in the car he had to go down a size and squeeze into size 10 racing boots.
Over two seasons in 2019 and ‘20, Russell beat his teammates in every qualifying.
It seems impossible he’ll blank Hamilton, the F1 record-holder with 103 pole positions.
But Hamilton rates Russel as “incredibly talented” and sees in him a similar drive to succeed.
“You see that picture of him when he was a kid, when I was at McLaren,” Hamilton said. “Of course he’s had an amazing run getting into Formula One. I have no doubt he’s going to be a strong competitor.”
Lewis Hamilton to change his name to honour his mother
Lewis Hamilton has announced that he will change his name to honour his mother’s surname Larbalestier.
The 37 year-old, who begins his quest to win back the F1 title from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Bahrain this weekend, spoke at the 2022 Dubai Expo.
The Mercedes star confirmed he is now in the process of revealed he was in the process of changing his name.
“I’m really proud of my family’s name: Hamilton,” said the seven-time world champion at the 2022 Dubai Expo.
“Actually none of you might know that my mum’s [sur]name is Larbalestier. And I’m just about to put that in my name. Because I don’t really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name. I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”
Mercedes tried to ‘discredit’ Max Verstappen’s F1 title, Christian Horner claims
Christian Horner has accused Mercedes of using a “concerted campaign” in an attempt to “discredit” the achievement of Max Verstappen after the Dutchman claimed his maiden Formula 1 world title.
Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton to race and overall victory at the season ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix under controversial circumstances.
After a period behind the safety car, Verstappen was able to launch a Drivers’ Championship-winning move on the final lap of the season after a contentious ruling from race director Michael Masi.
Christian Horner aims dig at Toto Wolff over Monaco tax haven
“We are very different,” Christian Horner told the Mail. “If I’m not at the race track, I’m in the factory. I’m not living as a tax exile in Monaco, running a team remotely. I am hands-on. My diary is full from the moment I arrive to the moment I leave, dealing with issues within the team. I have very much an open-door policy.
“I grew up in the sport. I was a race driver that turned my hand to running a team. I’m a racer at heart. Toto has come from a very different background. He has a financial background and is very driven by what the balance sheet says. Results dictate that performance.
“Does he share the same passion as a racer? I have no idea. Will he be here in 10 years’ time or will he have cashed in and be on his super yacht? I have no idea.”
Fernando Alonso opens up on finding the ‘wow’ factor on final day of Bahrain testing
“The first day in Sakhir because we couldn’t get into a good dynamic, but the next two have gone well,” Alpine’s sporting director Alan Permane told AS.
“Especially on Saturday, we started to make progress with a set-up that allows us to turn porpoising on and off whenever we want.
“We know why it happens and what stops it. We know when it makes us faster or slower.
“If you look at other cars, Ferrari still keeps it in some circumstances. We’ve played with the suspensions, the camber, slipstreams and so on. And we’re significantly better.
“We weren’t too worried, the performance was there and we were happy.
“I’m not sure people believed us, but we hadn’t panicked. Nothing has changed. I still don’t know what the order of the grid is, but I know we are there.”
Lando Norris opens up on Drive to Survive inaccuracies on Netflix
“There’s a bit of me and Daniel going side by side in turn one when we are not even close and I claim he pushes me off, which is from a completely different race,” explained Lando Norris.
“There are things which may be a bit too much like that and I don’t agree too much with it. But on the whole, I think it’s just exciting and good for everyone.
“As long as they don’t overdo it and literally make someone look like they have done something they definitely haven’t, I think that’s too far. As long as they don’t do that, it’s good.”
FIA to scrutinise Mercedes’ ‘spaceship’ mirrors
Mercedes’ so-called ‘spaceship’ mirrors are set to be one of the topics under discussion when the FIA meets this week ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
The 2022 campaign brings with a raft of new regulations and car designs, with each team unveiling their new-look vehicles which will debut competitively at the Bahrain International Circuit, following weeks of testing, data analysis and further design tweaking.
Some of the most eye-catching of the new-look features was on the Mercedes W13, with wing mirrors mounted on the Side Impact Protection system and, according to Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto, designed to be utilised as an aerodynamic addition to the vehicle. That was in addition to the ‘disappearing’ sidepods which were much spoken about after testing.
That goes against the spirit of the sport and the intended use, some have suggested, and the design will be spoken about even if it doesn’t directly contravene legislation.
Lando Norris takes issue with Netflix’s retelling of Bahrain
“I watched episodes one and two,” Lando Norris told reporters. “I won’t spoil it as it’s the first proper introduction to Daniel, myself and us at McLaren. I think it’s good, gives you good insight.
“From my side it looks good, maybe not so much from the other side (Ricciardo’s) but there are obviously some comments here and there that may be out of place.
“When you are the person it’s about, you don’t agree with it so much because it can make you look like you said something at a time and place which is definitely not correct.”
Lewis Hamilton on abuse after British Grand Prix collision with Max Verstappen
“There’s so many nice comments,” Hamilton told Sky Sports. “And then trolling and all these different things.
“If I had sat and read all the comments after Silverstone, the racial abuse. I could’ve downward spiralled into a negative space. I don’t let that volatile medium control my life.
“You have to be careful because the way the media hype up the drama creates a narrative to the fans.”
Lewis Hamilton labels Max Verstappen ‘ruthless’
“For me and Max, we’re seeing each other in the paddock, things are normal,” Lewis Hamilton told Sky Sports.
“We are two individual drivers who have a lot of common in the sense of how much we love doing what we do, driving.
“On the other side, we’re ruthless. He is ruthless, that’s how you have to be, I would imagine in business but hopefully with a bit of compassion.
“But we are fighters out there, there’s no friends on track.
“Some days we get it right, some days we get it wrong, but what’s important is when we get back out, we are human beings and we do keep respect.”
