F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton to change name as Christian Horner raises concerns over ‘mirror war’
The 2022 Formula 1 season is just days from getting underway in Bahrain after an exciting week of testing
It’s race week as F1 returns with the Bahrain Grand Prix kicking off the 2022 season.
It promises to be one of the most exciting years in the sport to date after Max Verstappen’s thrilling win over Lewis Hamilton last year in Abu Dhabi to clinch his maiden world crown. The war of words between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff continues, with Red Bull and Mercedes likely to have company at the top of the grid after the new rules and regulations.
Ferrari impressed during testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, with the exciting prospect of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz able to challenge Hamilton, Verstappen, George Russell and Sergio Perez week to week. The problems for McLaren mean Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who was ill all last week in Bahrain, may have to wait a little longer to move up into contention.
Follow all the live news this week and build-up to the season opener below:
F1 this weekend: Bahrain Grand Prix start time and how to watch on TV
The 2022 Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix. After the dramatic end to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s title duel, anticipation is high as the pair, and the rest of the F1 grid, go back into battle on the track.
Reigning champion Verstappen, who secured his maiden world title in controversial circumstances on the final lap of last season, has renewed his Red Bull contract, and is again alongside Sergio Perez.
Hamilton, meanwhile, has been joined at Mercedes by compatriot George Russell as the German team look to maintain their place as the dominant constructor on the grid and the 37-year-old again seeks a record eighth Drivers’ Championship.
What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend and how can I watch it?
Everything thing you need to know ahead of the first race of the 2022 F1 season
Lewis Hamilton to change name to honour his mother
Lewis Hamilton has announced that he will change his name to honour his mother’s surname Larbalestier.
The 37-year-old, who begins his quest to win back the Formula 1 title from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Bahrain this weekend, spoke at the 2022 Dubai Expo.
And the Mercedes star confirmed he is now in the process of changing his name as he does not believe a woman should lose her surname after marriage.
“I’m really proud of my family’s name, Hamilton,” said the seven-time world champion.
Lewis Hamilton to change name to honour his mother
The seven-time world champion was speaking at the 2022 Dubai Expo ahead of the new Formula 1 season this weekend
Toto Wolff reveals talk that stopped Lewis Hamilton ‘divorce’ from Mercedes
Toto Wolff has revealed how he convinced Lewis Hamilton to stay at Mercedes F1 at the end of the 2016 Formula 1 season.
While the season had been a successful one for the German team, taking both Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship victory, Hamilton had clashed with teammate Nico Rosberg on several occasions.
Rosberg eventually claimed his first world title ahead of Hamilton, who defied team orders during the final race of the season in a bid to steal it for himself.
Toto Wolff reveals talk that stopped Lewis Hamilton ‘divorce’ from Mercedes
Hamilton was unhappy at the end of a 2016 season in which he and teammate Nico Rosberg had several fallings out
Lewis Hamilton admits eighth F1 title would be ‘mind-blowing’ and ‘mean everything’
Lewis Hamilton says winning a record eighth world championship would be “mind-blowing” – and he is ready to fight in order to make that happen.
Ninety-eight days after one of the most contentious races in Formula One history, Hamilton will again lock horns with Max Verstappen at Sunday’s opening round in Bahrain.
Hamilton, 37, toyed with retirement after Verstappen took advantage of a late safety car – and a hotly contested referee’s call by the now sacked Michael Masi – to beat his British rival to the title at the Yas Marina circuit on December 12.
Lewis Hamilton admits eighth F1 title would be ‘mind-blowing’ and ‘mean everything’
Mercedes might have won the past eight constructors’ championships but their rivals are in good shape
F1 2022: Who are title favourites and what changes have been made for new season?
The new Formula One season begins in Bahrain on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton bidding to win an unprecedented eighth world championship.
Here, the PA news agency looks at seven key questions heading into the 2022 campaign.
Is Hamilton the favourite to win the title?
As it stands, no. On the concluding day of last week’s final test in Bahrain, the 37-year-old made the gloomy prediction that his Mercedes team will not be in a position to challenge for wins, let alone the championship.
Max Verstappen, defending the contentious title he won in Abu Dhabi last December, and his Red Bull team appear in good shape – the Dutchman is the championship favourite with the bookmakers – while to many observers, Ferrari look to have the best all-round machine.
Who are F1 title favourites and what changes have been made for 2022 season?
Max Verstappen is looking to defend his crown while Lewis Hamilton is bidding for a record-breaking eighth world title
F1 2022: McLaren director explains changes to radically-overhauled regulations
Formula One has undergone a radical overhaul of its technical regulations for the new season.
Here, the PA news agency sat down with McLaren’s executive technical director, James Key to dissect the change in rules.
Why have the regulations been revamped?
The major reason is to improve the ability to race. Formula One cars generate jet-fighter performance with huge amounts of downforce. But they rely on clean air to create that performance.
McLaren director explains changes to radically-overhauled F1 regulations
The Woking-based team’s executive technical director James Key helps dissect the rule changes for the 2022 season
Lewis Hamilton to change name to honour his mother
Lewis Hamilton has announced that he will change his name to honour his mother’s surname Larbalestier.
The 37-year-old, who begins his quest to win back the Formula 1 title from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Bahrain this weekend, spoke at the 2022 Dubai Expo.
And the Mercedes star confirmed he is now in the process of changing his name as he does not believe a woman should lose her surname after marriage.
“I’m really proud of my family’s name: Hamilton,” said the seven-time world champion at the 2022 Dubai Expo.
“Actually none of you might know that my mum’s [sur]name is Larbalestier. And I’m just about to put that in my name.”
Lewis Hamilton to change name to honour his mother
The seven-time world champion was speaking at the 2022 Dubai Expo ahead of the new Formula 1 season this weekend
FIA to scrutinise Mercedes’ ‘spaceship’ mirrors after testing controversy
Mercedes’ so-called ‘spaceship’ mirrors are set to be one of the topics under discussion when the FIA meets this week ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
The 2022 campaign brings with a raft of new regulations and car designs, with each team unveiling their new-look vehicles which will debut competitively at the Bahrain International Circuit, following weeks of testing, data analysis and further design tweaking.
Some of the most eye-catching of the new-look features was on the Mercedes W13, with wing mirrors mounted on the Side Impact Protection system and, according to Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto, designed to be utilised as an aerodynamic addition to the vehicle. That was in addition to the ‘disappearing’ sidepods which were much spoken about after testing.
That goes against the spirit of the sport and the intended use, some have suggested, and the design will be spoken about even if it doesn’t directly contravene legislation.
Nikolas Tombazis, a technical director at the FIA, said that any “discrepancy” from the rules as the governing body had envisaged them when written down would be discussed, but he was not expecting a dramatic fallout.
“We always assess rules for following years, and we assess whether things are clear,” he said, per the-race.com. “And when there are new rules, sometimes certain things may not have been phrased as well as we intended and so on.
“By and large, the level of discrepancy is quite low from what was intended. But there are a few little areas and we’ve discussed that with the teams. We’ll have another TAC meeting Tuesday to discuss these matters.”
FIA to scrutinise Mercedes’ ‘spaceship’ mirrors after testing controversy
One of the more contentious redesigns in F1 cars this season has caught the focus of rival teams
Max Verstappen reveals difference between 2022 Red Bull and last season’s ‘uncontrollable’ car
Max Verstappen believes that the new Red Bull car for the 2022 F1 season is “better” than the one he secured his maiden world title in.
The Dutchman overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the 2021 season to secure his first Drivers’ Championship crown.
However teams were forced to overhaul the design of their cars during the offseason with significant regulation changes.
Afforded a first chance on track in Red Bull’s RB18 car for 2022 in two rounds of preseason testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, Verstappen was pleased with how the car felt.
“I do think it is better,” Verstappen said on Saturday in Bahrain. “It’s at least better than last year, when if you got behind someone, you suddenly got understeer or a lot of oversteer. It was uncontrollable.
“When I’m behind a car now, I do notice that I’m losing downforce, but that happens front and rear. So that makes it more predictable and controllable for drivers.”
Verstappen on why 2022 Red Bull is ‘better’ than last year’s ‘uncontrollable’ car
Verstappen predicted that his team’s new car will be “really fun to drive”
Martin Brundle tells Lewis Hamilton ‘don’t get angry, get even’ in 2022 F1 title race
Martin Brundle has urged Lewis Hamilton to “get even” by winning the 2022 Formula 1 world title.
Being controversially beaten to the 2021 Drivers’ title by Max Verstappen left the beaten Mercedes driver “disillusioned” with the sport, with the 37-year-old silent publicly and on social media for several months as he supposedly considered his future.
Having now committed to a return, Hamilton is again gearing up for a potential duel with Verstappen, while Ferrari’s performance in preseason testing suggests Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc could also thrust themselves into the title mix.
Brundle, who started more than 150 races as an F1 driver and is now a prominent pundit and commentator, has predicted that Hamilton will be a “force of nature”.
“It’s don’t get angry - get even!” Brundle told the Daily Mail of his message to Hamilton ahead of the new season, which begins in Bahrain this weekend.
“I can understand why he went on the missing list for a while on social media but I do think he’s back, he’s 37 years old but from what I saw of his driving last year, he was driving as well as I’ve ever seen him. He is physically in great shape and I think he’ll be a force of nature when he comes back.”
Martin Brundle tells Lewis Hamilton ‘don’t get angry, get even’ in 2022 F1 title race
Brundle has predicted that Hamilton will be a ‘force of nature’ in 2022
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies