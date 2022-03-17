F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen tells Lewis Hamilton Formula One ‘does not need to heal’ ahead of 2022 season
The 2022 F1 season is just days away as drivers and teams arrive in Bahrain ahead of the opening weekend of the season
Max Verstappen believes Formula One does not “need to heal” despite changes being made to the rules ahead of the 2022 season following the controversial end to last year’s title race.
F1 has announced new safety car rules following the chaotic finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season to win the title. The sport’s governing body, the FIA has tweaked the wording of the regulations so that “all”, rather than “any”, lapped cars must un-lap themselves before the racing restarts.
Even though most readers would interpret the two in the same way, the new clarification suggests Mercedes and Hamilton were right to complain about the way his last-lap shootout with Verstappen was manufactured.
Race director Michael Masi was also removed from his post following the incident, but Verstappen says he still has trust in the sport following the controversial end to last season. He told the BBC: “The sport doesn’t need to heal, there are these dramatic moments which are part of the sport as well. F1 is a very tough world. I think Lewis can feel the pain a bit less if you already have seven [titles].”
It comes just days before the start of the new season, with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend. Follow all the build-up to the start of the F1 season as drivers and teams arrive in Bahrain ahead of this weekend’s season-opener below.
Hill explains why Mercedes’ sidepods concept could cause them ‘trouble’
Damon Hill believes that Mercedes’ sidepods could be the cause of the team’s trouble during preseason testing.
The German team, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships, unveiled a new design at the second round of testing in Bahrain.
After an overhaul of aerodynamic regulations during the offseason, teams have been forced to reconsider many aspects of their cars between seasons, leading to more uncertainty over early-season performance with a few tweaks likely to have to be made.
Having been slightly off-the-pace at times at the Sakhir Circuit, Lewis Hamilton suggested the car that he will drive during the 2022 Formula 1 season has “potential”, but expressed a belief that it will not immediately be able to contend for race victory.
Hill, the 1996 F1 world champion, believes that the “slim” sidepods could be the cause of their bother, and suggested that they may need changing.
F1 Fantasy: How to play and top tips ahead of 2022 season
The new Formula One season is here, and that means F1 Fantasy is back.
The game will see millions of motor sport fans pick their fantasy selection of drivers for an imaginary $100m budget.
F1 Fantasy began four years ago and it has grown rapidly in popularity. The 2022 season will reward those players who are able to spot the early trends as F1’s fresh regulations shake up the grid.
How to play Fantasy F1 2022
Each player gets to pick five drivers and one constructor ahead of the first race of the season in Bahrain, spending a budget of $100m.
Martin Brundle tells Lewis Hamilton ‘don’t get angry, get even’ in 2022 F1 title race
Martin Brundle has urged Lewis Hamilton to “get even” by winning the 2022 Formula 1 world title.
Hamilton was controversially denied a record eighth Drivers’ Championship on the final lap of the 2021 F1 season, with Max Verstappen producing a race and title winning overtake after a contentious restart process after a period behind a safety car.
They were circumstances that left the beaten Mercedes driver “disillusioned” with the sport, with the 37-year-old silent publicly and on social media for several months as he supposedly considered his future.
Ferrari are ‘outsiders’ but aim to challenge Red Bull and Mercedes, says Mattia Binotto
Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto has insisted that his team remain Formula 1 “outsiders” despite a strong showing in preseason testing.
The Italian manufacturer showed impressive speed and consistency across six days of preparation in Barcelona and Bahrain.
That has led some, including Mercedes, to suggest that they could be contenders to win a world title for the first time in 15 years.
Team principal Binotto was encouraged by the performances of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and thinks that Ferrari should be in the title fight with Mercedes and Red Bull - though the 52-year-old cautioned that 2021’s leading two teams remain the “favourites”.
Max Verstappen reveals difference between 2022 Red Bull and last season’s ‘uncontrollable’ car
Max Verstappen believes that the new Red Bull car for the 2022 Formula 1 season is “better” than the one he secured his maiden world title in.
The Dutchman overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the 2021 season to secure his first Drivers’ Championship crown.
However teams were forced to overhaul the design of their cars during the offseason with significant regulation changes.
Afforded a first chance on track in Red Bull’s RB18 car for 2022 in two rounds of preseason testing in Barcelona and Bahrain, Verstappen was pleased with how the car felt.
F1’s 2022 season
The 2022 Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix. After the dramatic end to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s title duel, anticipation is high as the pair, and the rest of the F1 grid, go back into battle on the track.
Reigning champion Verstappen, who secured his maiden world title in controversial circumstances on the final lap of last season, has renewed his Red Bull contract, and is again alongside Sergio Perez.
Hamilton, meanwhile, has been joined at Mercedes by compatriot George Russell as the German team look to maintain their place as the dominant constructor on the grid and the 37-year-old again seeks a record eighth Drivers’ Championship.
What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend and how can I watch it?
F1 news: Toto Wolff reveals kitchen chat prevented Lewis Hamilton ‘divorce’
“We met at the Christmas party in my home in Oxfordshire that December, reluctantly,” Toto Wolff told the Times. “I said we need to decide whether we want to work together or not. ‘You want to win as a driver, I want to win as a team’.
“Sometimes our different agendas are going to lead to conflict and we need to decide whether we can cope with that situation. We were in my kitchen. I said to him, and Susie didn’t much like this analogy, that even though Susie and I might disagree about something, it would never come into my mind to divorce.
“‘And it’s the same with you Lewis,’ I said. ‘I don’t want a divorce. You’re the best driver. I want you in our car and we want to provide you with the best car.’ We kind of went into this discussion at loggerheads and then, after four or five hours in the kitchen, we found ourselves on a totally different level.
“A purely business related relationship had become a personal relationship. He’s a friend. Doesn’t mean we don’t argue anymore but now, Lewis’s success is the team’s success, and the team’s success is Lewis’s success.”
‘I didn’t deserve it’: Nikita Mazepin opens up on F1 exit and slams Haas decision
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin claims he only discovered he had been dropped by Haas when the Formula One team released the press release of their decision to terminate his contract.
Mazepin was speaking at a press conference on Wednesday after Russian company Uralkali announced that they would be seeking a full refund from Haas after their title sponsorship was also cut ahead of the 2022 season.
Uralkali are owned by Mazepin’s father Dmitry, who is an associate of Vladimir Putin, and the company criticised Haas for making their decision based on “geopolitical reasons” in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Lewis Hamilton left with ‘some scars’ after controversial end to 2021 season
The ending to the 2021 F1 season has left “some scars” on Lewis Hamilton after he lost out on a record-breaking eighth championship title to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has revealed.
The conclusion to the most dramatic and unpredictable F1 season in years is featured in the final episode of the latest season of the popular Netflix series Drive to Survive.
It shows the controversial closing stages to the season-ending race as Verstappen passed Hamilton after benefitting from a late safety car and the decision of former race director Michael Masi to let some but not all of the cars to unlap themselves, setting up a final-lap shoot-out for the title.
Lewis Hamilton makes Max Verstappen ‘bully’ claim in Drive to Survive
Lewis Hamilton has suggested Max Verstappen races like a “bully” after opening up on their F1 rivalry in the latest season of Drive to Survive.
Hamilton and Verstappen’s battle for the drivers’ championship led to one of the most thrilling seasons in F1 history and is documented in the latest instalment of the popular Netflix show.
The title race went down to the wire at the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but the season was packed with incident in one of the most unpredictable campaigns in years.
The rivalry was also lit up by several clashes on the track, such as when both drivers crashed out after colliding at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
