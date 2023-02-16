F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on FIA political ban
Mercedes went back to black for their 2023 car livery - Alpine are the final F1 team to launch their new design, later on Thursday
Lewis Hamilton is set for a collision course with the FIA after telling Formula 1’s governing body that he will not be silenced. The FIA has recently updated its rules to prevent drivers from making “political, religious or personal” remarks without prior approval.
However, the sporting federation, and its under-fire president Mohammed ben Sulayem, has attracted a backlash for the new law, with a growing number of the grid venting their frustrations. Earlier this week, McLaren’s Lando Norris called for a U-turn and said F1 drivers should not be treated like school children.
Asked about the FIA’s move to effectively gag the drivers, Hamilton, 38, said at Mercedes’ car launch: “It doesn’t surprise me. But nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I am passionate about and the issues that there are. I feel the sport does have a responsibility to speak out on things and raise awareness on certain topics, particularly as we travel to all these places, so nothing changes for me.”
Elsewhere, Alpine are the final F1 team to launch their 2023 car and will do so on Thursday evening in London, with drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both present.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent.
F1 news: George Russell takes aim at ‘silly’ FIA political ban
George Russell insists Formula 1 drivers will not restrict their views on political and personal matters due to some “silly regulation.”
The FIA, F1’s governing body, has recently updated its international sporting code to prevent drivers from making “political, religious or personal” remarks without prior approval.
Yet numerous drivers have rallied against the rule change in the past few weeks and Russell’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton - who has been among those vocal on issues such as racial inequality and diversity - said on Wednesday nothing would stop him speaking out.
And Russell, speaking at Mercedes’ 2023 car launch at Silverstone, echoed that sentiment, describing the regulation as “totally unnecessary” but added his hope that clarity would be found prior to the first race of the season in Bahrain.
“I am not too sure why the FIA has taken a stance like this,” Russell, a director for the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said.
Mercedes driver Russell - who acts as a director for the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association - also labelled the FIA’s new regulation ‘totally unnecessary’
F1 news: Mercedes stun with new W14 livery at launch of 2023 F1 car
Mercedes have gone back to black in a return to their livery of 2020 and 2021 as they unveiled their new W14 car ahead of the new Formula 1 season.
Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Toto Wolff were all present at the launch event at Silverstone on Wednesday morning when the 2023 design revealed a return to the past, after a disappointing 2022 campaign.
The Silver Arrows, after two years with a black livery born out of a stand against racism in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, returned to their usual silver colour last year but struggled with porpoising and bouncing amid a new set of technical regulations.
Yet hope is high 2023 will be different and Hamilton, targeting a record eighth world title, quipped that the car “looks great in black.”
The 38-year-old, who failed to win a race last year, added: “We’re all excited to get back in. We’ve done a lot of work in the simulator but we’ve seen this in the works for some time now.
“Before Christmas I saw it in the wind-tunnel and I’m really excited, I know everyone at the factory has worked so hard for this creation.”
Mercedes unveiled their W14 car with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at the launch at Silverstone
