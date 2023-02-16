F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on FIA political ban

✕ Close Lewis Hamilton ‘excited’ to unveil new Mercedes F1 car

Lewis Hamilton is set for a collision course with the FIA after telling Formula 1’s governing body that he will not be silenced. The FIA has recently updated its rules to prevent drivers from making “political, religious or personal” remarks without prior approval.

However, the sporting federation, and its under-fire president Mohammed ben Sulayem, has attracted a backlash for the new law, with a growing number of the grid venting their frustrations. Earlier this week, McLaren’s Lando Norris called for a U-turn and said F1 drivers should not be treated like school children.

Asked about the FIA’s move to effectively gag the drivers, Hamilton, 38, said at Mercedes’ car launch: “It doesn’t surprise me. But nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I am passionate about and the issues that there are. I feel the sport does have a responsibility to speak out on things and raise awareness on certain topics, particularly as we travel to all these places, so nothing changes for me.”

Elsewhere, Alpine are the final F1 team to launch their 2023 car and will do so on Thursday evening in London, with drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both present.

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent.